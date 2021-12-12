Mulled Wine To-Go in Munich: These Places serve Mulled Wine

The Christmas Markets where mulled wine is normally drunk are cancelled. Winter Tollwood normally also a place with an astronomical mulled wine per capita rate is off, too. But anyone who thinks that the people of Munich will be so easily stopped is sorely mistaken. Mulled Wine To Go, Mulled Wine to stand around or take away is available at countless places in Munich and we present them to you!

Gans am Wasser

Nothing is quite normal these days, but the goose is still quite normal. The nice little café on the waterfront in Westpark is serving mulled wine again this year. You can sit down or take the mulled wine with you. One of the places where you can still feel most like you’re at a Christmas Market. Apart from the Christmas flair, we have found few cafes in Munich so far where we feel as comfortable as in the Gans am Wasser and the delicious mulled wine makes it even better, of course.

Location: shore of the Mollsee in the eastern part of the Westpark

Café Steinchen and Krüner Kisok

The café in Laim and the kiosk in Sendling are the closest to the goose. Therefore, they are wonderful for walk with mulled wine to get a second round. Both offer a wonderful setting to relax on a winter’s eve. Deposits can always be saved and the environment protected if you bring your own cups.

Café Steinchen: Agnes-Bernauer-Strasse 77

Krüner Kiosk: Ehrwalder Str. 30

Fäulein Wagner

At the Theresienwiese is usually the Winter-Tollwood. This year we have to “make do” with a mulled wine to go from Fräulein Wagner, because in reality this is also a very nice Christmas experience.

Location: Am Bavariapark 16

Café Fräulein, Wildmoser and Umai Streetfood

From Viktualienmarkt to Marienplatz to Burgstraße, it’s easy to have a cup of mulled wine every step of the way. These three stalls in prime locations are so close to each other that they are perfect for a mulled wine stroll. At Wildmoser and Umai Streetfood, there are also excellent snacks or whole dishes.

Café Fräulein: Frauenstraße 11

Wildmoser Restaurant Café: Marienplatz 22

Umai Streetfood: Burgstraße 5

Café Eisspitz, Café Lozzi and Robinson Kuhlmann

Glockenbach is, of course, full of places that are wonderful for takeaway or sit-down mulled wine. Naturally, there are more than we could list here. But if you want to take the perfect mulled wine walk, Gärtnerplatz might be the best place to start.

Café Eisspitz: Rollfährestraße 9

Cafè Lozzi: Pestalozzistraße 8

Robinson Kuhlmann: Corneliusstrasse 14

BROY Spätkauf and Cotidiano

However, the longer you devote to takeaway mulled wine, the more cautious you might want to be. Please don’t forget that there is currently a curfew after 10 pm. Fortunately, the season and the past year are playing along perfectly. It gets dark early and Corona has managed to normalize day-drinking. Accordingly, you can already start in the afternoon and in Glockenbach you will find enough stands and kiosks that serve mulled wine early in the afternoon.

BROY Spätkauf: Parkstraße 6

Cotidiano: Gärtnerplatz

Kiosk Café Isarfräulein, Isarwahn and Konsum Kiosk

These three are pretty far apart, but they have one thing in common: they’re all located on the Isar River. We wouldn’t necessarily recommend walking from one place to the other with a cup in hand, but sitting down on the banks is very nice this time of year in our experience.

Kiosk Café Isarfräulein: Bahnhofplatz 3

Isarwahn: Schyrenplatz 1

Konsum Kiosk: Großhesseloher Bridge, Pullach in the Isar Valley

Die Alte Utting

On the water, on the water, above the water, what difference does it make? Despite its comparatively young age, the Utting is already a real classic in Munich. So, it’s not surprising that you can also stock up on mulled wine at the Utting.

Location: Lagerhausstraße 15

Gans Woanders, Crönlein and Grünspitz

Giesing cannot be left out, of course. There are wonderful places here to take a mulled wine with you on your way to, say, the Nockherberg. The Crönlein is located right on the Nockherberg and offers possibly the best mulled wines with a shot in Munich.

Gans Woanders: Pilgersheimer Str. 13

Crönlein: Am Nockherberg 8

Grünspitz: Tegernseer Landstraße 104

Alles Wurscht, Minna Thiel

The Minna Thiel and the Alles Wurscht are also well-known names in Munich. The offshoot of the Bahnwärter Thiel club in front of the Filmhochschule and the pleasant café in Schwabing are wonderful for a relaxed evening of mulled wine.

Alles Wurscht: Nikolaiplatz 3

Minna Thiel: Gabelsbergerstrasse 33

Container Collective

The Container Collective has been located in the Werksviertel at Ostbahnhof for a few years now. It’s a good place for a normal evening out anyway, but also in the run-up to Christmas this place has the perfect atmosphere and the perfect hot drink to offer.

Location: Atelierstraße 4

And if mulled wine isn’t quite to your taste, but you still want to kick-start your Christmas spirit, you might like our top alternatives to Munich’s (unfortunately off-beat) Christkindl markets.