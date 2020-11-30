Dr. Svenja Giessler’s treatment focus in the Munich practice is on female patients. However, the specialist in plastic and aesthetic surgery also offers treatments for men. For women it is easier to formulate their wishes for corrections to their body in a consultation with a specialist. Especially in the medical field of breast and intimate surgery, empathy is definitely an important factor.

Through her training as a specialist in Germany, Dr. Svenja Giessler holds the protected and thus decisive title: Specialist for Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery. It states that she has been approved by the Medical Association and is authorised to perform these operations professionally. The term cosmetic surgeon is not protected and says little about the qualification of a doctor.

Dr. Svenja Giessler started her specialist training in large clinics in Berlin and Ludwigshafen. As a senior physician, she was responsible for the special consultation for patients of aesthetic surgeries at the Department of Plastic Surgery at the Vogtareuth Treatment Centre. She has been running her Munich practice for plastic and aesthetic surgery since 2008.

Breast Surgery Munich

With her focus on breast surgery, Dr. Svenja Giessler offers her patients a wide range of services.

Breast augmentation – silicone or own fat

Well-formed, firm breasts that harmonise with the proportions of a patient’s body is the reason why many patients opt for breast augmentation. Mostly just for aesthetic reasons. Dr. Svenja Giessler can realise these women’s wishes if they are realistic. If the patient decides on a silicone implant, which is available in round or drop shapes, certain factors are taken into account, including the patient’s anatomy. This is a step towards realising her ideas.

If women have their own and sufficient fat reserves in other parts of the body, Dr. Giessler also offers breast augmentation with her own fat in her practice. It is a method for patients who would rather have an aesthetic change in the size of one cup. Dr. Svenja Giessler explains the associated risks in advance.

Breast reduction

Chronic back pain, eczema under the breast or frequent headaches are familiar to many women with large breasts. Not only postural problems are the result, but often there are other consequences as well. There is no age limit for an operation to reduce the size of the breast. A surgical procedure of breast reduction is possible for both young and older women, if the desire exists.

The Hall-Findlay method, which is performed in Dr. Giessler’s practice, represents an innovation in the field of plastic surgery. This treatment takes about one hour and is also suitable for large breasts. The nipples remain sensitive and women can breastfeed. The vertical scar from the crease of the breast to the nipple is hardly visible. Only a recognised and approved specialist for plastic surgery and aesthetics, such as Dr. Svenja Giessler, should perform a surgical procedure of this type.

Mastopexy (breast lift)

If women have problems with sagging breasts due to the ageing process or after pregnancy and breastfeeding, a breast lift can be the solution. The breasts regain their firmness. However, the procedure should be carried out after family planning is complete. A breast lift may impair the ability to breastfeed or make it impossible.

With over twenty different incision techniques, plastic surgery offers the ideal solution for many affected women. A consultation before the procedure clarifies the risks of the procedure and how to make the incision. This depends on the size of the breasts, how the nipples are positioned and the nature of the skin and connective tissue.

Hatch nipples

If nipples bulge inwards when pressure or stimulation is applied, or are generally directed inwards and only turn outwards when the temperature changes or they touch, they are called inverted nipples. Especially when breastfeeding after giving birth, affected patients have problems breastfeeding their baby. Hatch warts also occur in men, and Dr. Giessler’s practice offers a range of different intervention techniques. These include nipple correction or nipple enhancement surgery.

Further services offered in the Munich practice of Dr. Svenja Giessler:

Intimate surgery: labia reduction

labia reduction Laser procedures: permanent removal of body hair, facelift, acne treatment, Broad Bend Light (BBL) – Facial treatment: tightening of the eyelids with hyaluron and Botox fillers, wrinkle treatment, lip shaping

Hand surgery and laser treatment: hygroma, hyperkinesia, quickening finger, carpal tunnel syndrome, hand rejuvenation procedures and Dupuytren’s disease with laser

Body treatment: tightening of upper arms and scar treatment, correction of ear position, skin changes, tightening of the abdominal wall, liposuction

Consultation and preliminary talks

In an exclusive ambience of the art nouveau villa in which Dr. Svenja Giessler’s practice is located, patients can expect a visualisation of their appearance after their operation with 3D simulations in addition to a consultation. Great importance is attached to a correction that is tailored to the type of woman. Whether the operation will be performed under general or local anaesthesia is also part of the contents of the preliminary consultation. The practice in Munich also offers the cosmetic institute “Beauty by Dr. Giessler” with a wide range of services.