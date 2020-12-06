Flabby eyelids, unsightly looking bags or dark circles under the eyes – you constantly look tired, exhausted and sometimes ten years older. Women, in particular, suffer from such blemishes. They feel uncomfortable with their skin and are looking for ways to look fresher and younger again. One possibility is an eyelid lift in Munich.

In Munich, there are not only countless restaurants where culinary delicacies from the region can be enjoyed. But also renowned beauty doctors, who of course offer advice and support when it comes to changing your appearance in a positive way. Although surgery may often be the recommended option, laser treatments can also be an alternative way to improve your appearance. Especially if the problem is in an early stage, laser treatment can be a great alternative for an eyelid lift in Munich! In other words: even those who have great respect for surgical procedures should decide to have an initial consultation with a doctor in Munich.

Do not be deceived by first impressions

Blepharoplasty, the classic eyelid lift, falls into the category of cosmetic surgery. Only in very few cases, the procedure is medically justified. Because bags or dark circles around the eyes have no effect on general health. Nevertheless, the Munich physician will check during the initial examination whether the operation is of an aesthetic or medically necessary nature. In the course of the initial consultation, the various options will also be discussed in order to achieve the best result in the end.

Due to the latest surgical techniques and high quality standards of care, it is very possible today that the prospects are almost always positive. Of course you need a little patience. The result can only be assessed objectively once the swelling has subsided and wound healing has been completed. Several weeks can pass until then. So you should never be blinded by the first impression.

The operational method for an eyelid lift in Munich

Surgical eyelid lifting is the classic method, which is also recommended by almost all doctors at the beginning. Depending on the need for surgery, an incision is made at the lower edge of the lower eyelid or at the fold of the upper eyelid. Then the skin around the eyelid is pulled tight again. After that the doctor will remove the excess tissue and close the wound with fine sutures. This procedure takes between 30 and 60 minutes and is almost always performed on an outpatient basis, i.e. under local anaesthetic. The stitches are removed after three days at the earliest, but after six days at the latest.

A patient who chooses this variant of eyelid lift can look forward to the best possible result, as surgery is the most effective form of eyelid lift. However, one must not ignore the special features such as risks. On the one hand, you have to give up various dietary supplements such as medication weeks before the operation. For example, vitamin E preparations or pain-relieving and blood-thinning medication should be avoided before the operation. On the other hand it is important that you take it easy on your body for at least two weeks after the operation. This means that the patient should refrain from physical activity and avoid heavy lifting. As far as personal hygiene is concerned, it should be remembered that the wound should only be cleaned with water.

The laser treatment

A patient who does not want surgical correction, but still wants an improved appearance, can opt for laser treatment. In this case it is the best non-operative method. No incisions are made, nor are any scars or swellings left behind. This treatment is also carried out on an outpatient basis.

However, laser treatment can only be recommended if the patient’s problem is still in the early stages. Of course, this form of treatment is gentler than surgery, but cannot always be recommended. If the Munich beauty doctor thinks that such a treatment would not lead to the desired success, it is better to opt for an operative procedure. So the best possible result can be achieved.

Due to the fact that eyelid lifting is a routine operation and the risks are extremely low, it is definitely worth opting for surgery. Especially in the case of pronounced dark circles or bags under the eyes it is a great way to improve your appearance.

Eyelid lift must be paid out of your own pocket

Due to the fact that blepharoplasty is rarely medically justified, the procedure must be paid for by private assets. The health insurance company only covers part of the costs if the doctor confirms a medical necessity.

If you are looking for a doctor who does an eyelid lift in Munich, it is important that you feel comfortable and can trust the doctor. The price should by no means be the main factor here, although it should not be underestimated. As a rule, the surgical procedure – including preliminary discussions and follow-up treatment – costs around 2,500 euros. Alternative methods, such as laser treatment or Botox injections, are in the range of 1,000 euros. If you want to add a vivid glow to your skin in general, maybe try out a HydraFacial treatment.