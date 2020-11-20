Fat pads are not only perceived as annoying, above all they can even be harmful to health. Countless people around the world are motivated to make fat pads “disappear”. Therefore, the field of liposuction has developed into a billion-dollar business. However, operative liposuction is a major and not low-risk procedure, which should only be carried out by particularly experienced plastic and aesthetic surgeons.

The condition following a faulty operation can be associated with considerable health restrictions, even life-threatening conditions. Especially for the removal of smaller fat pads, for example on hips and thighs, a major surgical procedure that leaves scars should be well considered.

Therefore, it is usually advisable to resort to non-surgical methods of fat treatment such as cryolipolysis. It is a gentle, low-risk and non-invasive fat treatment. With this method, the fat cells are specifically damaged by cold, without affecting the surrounding tissue. After a protective gel has been applied to the area to be treated, the fatty tissue to be treated is “sucked in” and cooled down to approx. 0°C for approx. one hour. This process is also known as “Coolsculpting“.

Cryolipolysis – Where and how can it be applied?

Cryolipolysis can be used as a cosmetic correction of unsightly fat pads or cellulite. Classical body areas are the upper and lower abdomen, hips, thighs, bottom and waist. Before the therapy is carried out, a detailed discussion with the medical staff takes place. A treatment plan is drawn up based on the requirements profile. During the treatment, the patient is not anaesthetised and does not experience any pain.

For one hour you can relax, read the newspaper, make a phone call, chill out. After the cold treatment, the affected body areas are massaged. Visible results of the treatment are visible after about three weeks. A clearer result is visible after about 3 months.

The very gentle treatment method has no effect on the ability to work. Immediately after the treatment you can continue your usual life. Cryolipolysis can be repeated at intervals of 6 months. For lasting results, a minimum of three sessions should be scheduled, depending on the body area. The treatment costs depend on the treatment plan.

Are there any side effects or exclusion criteria?

As the treatment method is very gentle, there are usually no serious side effects. Immediately after the cryolipolysis, the skin in the treated area is reddened. Everybody knows this when they put ice on the painful area during an acute pain. Due to the “sucking in” process, bruises can occur in sensitive tissue.

In some cases, the treated area is sensitive to pressure, and this can disappear after a few days. Alternatively, numbness may occur in the treated body areas for several weeks. Possible swellings quickly recede.

As with any form of therapy, there are exclusion criteria for cryolipolysis.

These are:

Skin diseases

pronounced scars in the treatment area

open wounds

Vasculitis

taking blood-thinning medication

extreme overweight

Pregnancy

