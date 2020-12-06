Dr. med. Frönicke from Munich is regarded as a perfectionist and through these high standards he achieves excellent treatment results. His expertise in aesthetic operative medicine and gynaecology enables him to understand women’s fears and wishes. Male patients also benefit from the expertise he has acquired over decades, who are cared for and treated to the highest standards, just like women.

Dr. Frönicke’s eye for the aesthetics of the body and his surgical experience makes him one of the best cosmetic surgeons in the field of plastic and aesthetic surgery. In the fields of abdominoplasty, breast surgery, liposuction and intimate surgery, he has not only achieved the satisfaction of his many patients in over 20 years, but also the best ratings in the hottest rating portal for German doctors.

Dr. Frönicke acquired his knowledge at famous clinics such as the Mayo Clinic in the USA. In the mid-nineties he founded one of the first institutes for liposuction and a little later the Munich working group for aesthetic surgery.

Dr. med. Ralf Frönicke

Nymphenburger Str. 155, 80634 80634 Munich

Phone: +49 89 161423

All procedures are performed at the Iatros Klinik at the Stigelmaierplatz. It is located in the centre of Munich at Nymphenburger Str. 1, where Dr. Frönicke has been working with a competent team of anaesthetists over the course of many years. In exclusively equipped rooms of the clinic, which offer a high standard of hygiene with air-conditioned rooms and ultra-clean air filters, patients can expect flawless surgical technology and state-of-the-art equipment as a prerequisite for perfect surgical results.

The practice is networked worldwide and uses the latest medical technology. Continuing education on a national and international level provides access to the latest medical knowledge and always guarantees the most up-to-date medical technology. The differently trained team members regularly expand their entire expertise in order to achieve the best treatment results.

In Dr. Frönicke’s doctor’s office, patient satisfaction after surgery is their top priority. Patients experience an individual and intensive cooperation from the very first consultation. An on-call service after the overall picture. The Munich practice stands for quality, experience and reliability.

Breast augmentation and breast lift are the main focus of Dr. med. Ralf Frönicke’s Munich practice

Many women are not satisfied with the appearance of their breasts. Many factors such as pregnancy, hereditary factors, advanced age or weight loss after diets leave an excess of skin with sagging breasts. They make many women want breast enlargement. Both procedures are performed several times a week at the practice in Munich and are among the most popular procedures.

In a personal consultation, the patient’s ideas and wishes are discussed in detail, taking into account the woman’s individual body. Dr. Frönicke offers a high standard of breast augmentation. Only high-quality breast implants are used.

The first priority is the well-being and health. To achieve this standard he takes a lot of time for this. An explanation of the procedure and the risks of the desired procedure is part of the consultation. In the end, he leaves the decision up to the patient and will not persuade her to undergo surgery.

Second focus in the practice Dr. Frönicke – intimate surgery

Intimate operations are not always necessary for medical reasons. Many women consult Dr Frönicke simply because of aesthetic reasons. He treats the topic in a discreet and sensitive manner during a confidential initial discussion about the course of an operation. Thanks to his specialist training as a gynaecologist, he can draw on his expertise on the female sexual organs in the field of intimate surgery and also offers gynaecological care after the operation.

In addition to the usual surgical operations in the intimate area, such as reduction of the labia or the mons pubis, G-spot enlargement is a special feature of his services. Under certain circumstances, an injection of hyaluronic acid can make it possible for the woman to achieve a higher orgasm. A safe reconstruction of the hymen is also one of the services.

The Frönicke Cosmetic Clinic Dr. med. additionally offers patients a wide range of services in aesthetic surgery:

Wrinkle injection, anti-aging, Botox, abdominoplasty, liposuction, lipoedema treatment, treatment of sweat glands and cryolipolysis are part of the medical programme of the Munich practice.

Highest standards and optimal results

The adherence to the high quality standards of Dr. Frönicke and the team in Munich are more than a matter of course for everyone. An optimal result in all procedures with regard to the overall appearance of the patient after an aesthetic procedure is of the highest priority.