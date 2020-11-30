Dr. von Lukowicz & colleagues are very concerned about finding a therapy that is individually suited to the patient. Treatment plans adapted to the individual needs of each patient. Many years of experience allow the team of doctors to perform a wide range of aesthetic procedures.

Dr Dominik from Lukowicz

As a recognised expert with many years of professional experience, Dr Dominik von Lukowicz is one of the top 10 plastic surgeons. He has been head of the doctors office Ästhetik München since 2009. Dr. Dominik von Lukowicz is known as a sensitive contact person with great professional competence.

An apprenticeship with Professor Schaller in the Department of Microsurgery at the Tübingen Clinic, specialising in hand surgery, prepared the way for his future career goal. After working with Professor Greulich in Stuttgart in the specialist department for reconstructive and aesthetic breast surgery, he completed his specialist training in plastic and aesthetic surgery with Dr. Neuhann-Lorenz in Munich. As an aesthetic surgeon under Professor Noah in Kassel, he worked as a senior physician after his admission as a specialist.

Dr. v. Lukowicz can be found at congresses all over the world, where he regularly gives lectures as a speaker and as an instructor leads treatments and operations live. Since 2012, Dr. v. Lukowicz has been chairman of the Society for Aesthetic and Reconstructive Intimate Surgery.

Focal points: Intimate surgery and lipedema

Dr. Susanne Deichstetter

Dr. Deichstetter’s main focus is always on the individual consultation of her patients. In the Munich clinic she is responsible for the outpatient procedures of the practice aesthetics.

As a specialist in plastic and aesthetic surgery, thorough further training has been important to her since her studies at the Technical University of Munich and during study visits to England, Switzerland and the USA. In 2003 she was trained at the Bogenhausen Clinic in Munich and at the University Clinic of Würzburg, among others – clinics for plastic surgery that have made a name for themselves in Germany. There she received excellent training in reconstructive surgery, hand surgery, microsurgery and aesthetic tightening surgery.

Her speciality: Facial surgery, focus on aesthetics and reconstruction

Focus of the Munich practice

outpatient interventions in intimate surgery

Scar correction

Upper eyelid lift

Wrinkle treatment

Intimate Surgery

In order to feel safe and beautiful, many women decide to have their mons veneris or labia corrected and also have existing vaginismus (vaginal cramps) treated. Gentle techniques during operations are routine in the practice in Munich. Unaesthetic Caesarean section scars are also treated so that the affected women can feel comfortable in their bodies again and enjoy their intimate life. The scars are hardly visible, by the way.

Lipedema

Very few women with lipedema even realise that they suffer from it. Tension pains in the legs, bruising and pressure pains caused by a false.

Fat distribution is often the result of a lipedema. Water retention in the legs is usually treated completely wrong with dehydration pills themselves and radical diets are made. But only with the result that the lipedema worsens and the proportions of the legs, buttocks and arms still do not adapt to the upper body.

Upper eyelid correction

A tired look and small eyes due to drooping upper eyelids are a problem for women as they grow older. An upper eyelid lift can be carried out without major complications and the face and eyes look young again. Under the eyes, fatty tissue sometimes fills up with lymphatic fluid and these bags under the eyes can also be easily removed by removing the fatty tissue.

Wrinkle treatment

Fillers, injections or injections with the patient’s own fat – the Ästhetik practice in Munich is careful to choose the individual treatment of its patients in a particularly gentle way. Ultrasound for skin rejuvenation is also available to the women in the Munich practice and achieves wonderful results. Individually and according to the lady’s particular situation, a facelift offers an additional option for a radiantly young appearance.

The Praxis Ästhetik in Munich with its spectrum of further services in the field of plastic-aesthetic surgery:

Breast: Breast augmentation, breast reduction. Breast reduction for men

Breast augmentation, breast reduction. Breast reduction for men Body: Liposuction, abdominoplasty, arm lift, leg lift, hyperhidrosis treatment

Professional support

Dr. von Lukowicz & colleagues in Munich can be reached 24 hours after each procedure thanks to their special service. Every patient receives special care from her doctor from the initial consultation to the surgical procedure and the follow-up treatment.