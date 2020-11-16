When you see film stars with smooth, flawless skin, you automatically think of Botox. But the result of a radiantly beautiful and firm facial skin can also be achieved with a much cheaper special treatment: HydraFacial®.

The treatment method is not new. It has been used in Los Angeles since the 90s. Numerous Hollywood greats swear by it. But what is behind this miracle cure?

HydraFacial® is a gentle and intensive deep skin cleansing. There are various reasons for undergoing this treatmen. It is not always the desire to go through life without wrinkles. The skin’s appearance is often disturbed by pigmentation spots, acne, scars, blocked pores, sun damage (uneven pigmentation) or skin diseases (rosacea).

How does HydraFacial® work?

First, the skin is prepared for the actual treatment. It is cleaned and disinfected. Then the procedure can start. The patented HydraFacial® tower with its vortex attachment ensures that concentrated serums (antioxidants, peptides, vitamins, hyaluronic acid) are absorbed by the skin. At the same time dead skin cells are removed and the pores are deeply cleansed.

This is done in four steps:

Step 1: Skin removal – the dead skin cells are removed .

. Step 2: Peeling – the pores are opened with the gentle GlySal™ acid peeling.

– the pores are opened with the gentle GlySal™ acid peeling. Step 3: Deep cleansing – all impurities and sebum deposits are “sucked out”.

– all impurities and sebum deposits are “sucked out”. Step 4: Skin care – the skin is hydrated with a serum mix of nutrients. In the after-treatment the skin is soothed with a face mask and infrared light. This stimulates the skin to form new collagen and reduces redness. The entire procedure takes about 50 minutes.

Even though HydraFacial® is one of the gentler skin treatment methods, it is still an intervention in the skin structure. This means that the skin should be treated gently afterwards: no make-up and no direct sunlight. For a lasting effect, the treatment should be repeated once a month.

HydraFacial® – beauty and wellness for everyone?

In principle, the treatment method is suitable for all skin types. As it is a gentle skin cleansing and care, it can also be used for more mature skin. Only if the skin structure is too thin, the advice of an expert should be sought.

The assessments of the method are consistently positive. The skin is better supplied with blood, looks fresh and has a radiant glow. For a long-lasting effect, it is recommended that the treatment be carried out regularly. The cost of the HydraFacial® treatment is between 150 Euro and 220 Euro.

HydraFacial® in Munich

HydraFacial® is now offered by numerous beauty salons, so that the treatment can be combined with other cosmetic treatments. In the centre of Munich, some beauty lounges offer HydraFacial®, such as Smoothline, Madina Beauty Lounge, Dermedis and Cell Premium Beauty Lounge.

Or you can treat yourself to a whole day of wellness at the spa of the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski on Maximilianstraße. The spa offers various HydraFacial® packages:

• A classic treatment costs 200 euros for 50 minutes.

• Deluxe HydraFacial® treatment for face, neck and décolleté with lymph drainage costs 290 euros for 80 minutes.

• Booster HydraFacial® treatments are already available for 25 minutes and 120 euros.

• The Evergreen Experience for long-term success lasts for three months and costs 1,130 Euros.

• A treatment is also available for other parts of the body such as the back (50 minutes for 180 euros) and the whole body (110 minutes for 380 euros).

And if you can’t get enough, become a member of HydraFacial®. The costs are 1,000 euros for six months and 1,800 euros for twelve months. So nothing stands in the way of a smooth, radiant complexion and physical well-being.