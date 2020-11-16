The people of Munich are warm and friendly. The cosmopolitan city offers places to relax, such as the English Garden and the Isarauen. They are also ideal places to enjoy the beer garden culture.

If you want to do something for your physical well-being and soul after your city experience, choose one of the fabulous wellness hotels in Munich and the attractive surrounding area. Munich has a large density of exclusive hotels. Many of them offer extensive wellness areas where guests can end an eventful day in a relaxed manner. Among the top-rated hotels with wellness temples in the city:

Rocco Forte – Charles Hotel with indoor pool, sauna, steam bath and fitness room,

with indoor pool, sauna, steam bath and fitness room, Mandarin Oriental with rooftop pool, steam bath, Finnish sauna and fitness centre

with rooftop pool, steam bath, Finnish sauna and fitness centre Bayerischer Hof with rooftop pool, sauna area, fitness room and beauty salon,

with rooftop pool, sauna area, fitness room and beauty salon, Four Seasons Kempinski with panoramic pool, fitness room and sauna,

with panoramic pool, fitness room and sauna, Sheraton Munich Arabellapark Hotel with pool, Finnish sauna, steam bath and fitness room

The lake landscape around Munich

In Berg, on the eastern shore of Lake Starnberg, lies the Seehotel Leoni. With a wonderful view over the Starnberger See, guests can relax after a herbal steam bath with cooling in the ice fountain on the panorama sun meadow. The wellness area also offers a swimming pool, a meditation room, massages and cosmetic treatments.

Rottach-Egern, the most renowned village on Lake Tegernsee, is characterised by Bavarian cosiness and its fantastic lakeside location. The Relais & Châteaux Hotel Egerner Höfe in the village offers a large wellness area, various saunas, a cosmetic studio and a fitness room. A personal trainer can also be booked here. In addition, there are numerous feel-good arrangements.

The Hotel Gut Ising is situated on the Bavarian sea, the Chiemsee, not far from the Austrian border. It offers a large wellness area with a fitness room, a sauna, indoor and outdoor pools in fantastic surroundings. Massages and beauty treatments are also offered. The estate has its own 9-hole golf course, a riding school and a polo club.

Mountain landscape around Munich

Hotel Ortnerhof is located in Ruhpolding in the heart of the Bavarian Alps. The surroundings are predestined for peace and relaxation. The hotel offers a large wellness area with swimming pool, steam bath, sauna, infrared cabin, fitness room, massage offers and full body thalgo treatments. Numerous arrangements can be booked additionally.

Especially for lovers, the Ortnerhof offers the arrangement “heart’s desires” and a private spa suite. The family arrangement is aimed at families with children. Mum and Dad can be pampered while the children enjoy a children’s massage.

West of the Chiemgau, in the region of Garmisch-Patenkirchen, the superbe Wellnesshotel Alpenhof invites you to relax. In Murnau am Staffelsee, the luxurious sauna and bathing area Yavanna Wellness & Spa offers numerous pampering programmes.

In Schlosshotel Elmau between Zugspitze and Karwendel mountains you can find beautiful landscapes and wellness for body and soul. The luxury hotel manages the balancing act between comfort and untouched natural idyll. The wellness area leaves nothing to be desired. Its luxury Spa Retreat & Cultural Hideaway comprises six spas and pools as well as a TCM Medical Spa and a Yoga Retreat. Excellent restaurants make your stay an unforgettable experience.

From Garmisch-Partenkirchen, travellers reach the East Allgäu. Directly below the royal castles lies the town of Schwangau with the König Ludwig wellness hotel. It is characterised by one of the most generous wellness landscapes in Bavaria: the 4,500 sqm Ludwig Spa. The luxurious area offers bathing, sweating and relaxation attractions as well as the exclusive Ludwig Refuge. The integrated Swan Lake is the synonym for pure relaxation. Outside the hotel, Neuschwanstein Castle offers an insight into the soul world of King Ludwig.