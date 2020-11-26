The smell of freshly baked bread wafts across the square. It is narrow, colourful and loud. Dealers exchange information and advise their customers on their products. There are more than 40 weekly and farmers’ markets throughout Munich. The choice is huge and regional, diverse and delicious. In addition to meat, fish, fruit, vegetables and cheese, flowers and everyday objects are also on offer. We can recommend the following markets in any case.

Weekly market in the Au

The weekly market in the Au takes place on Wednesdays and Saturdays. At Mariahilfplatz on Saturdays, visitors will find a wide selection of fresh fruit and vegetables and meat products. Wednesdays are farmers’ markets, which are famous for their goat’s milk products. In addition, there are fresh flowers, baked goods, fish and meat. During the time of the Auer Dult, the market gives way to a backyard located halfway up the Nockherberg.

Weekly market in Haidhausen

The weekly market in Haidhausen is every Tuesday. Those who live near Haidhausen should take advantage of this day. The market is located on Weißenburger Platz and is open from 8:00 to 12:00. Especially recommended is the stand with fish from the fish farm Aumühle.

The other stands also offer regional products such as home-made honey, freshly picked flowers or fragrant wood-oven bread. Game, lamb or chicken are sold at the meat stands. If the smell has made you hungry, you can eat the knuckles of spare ribs on the spot.

Farmers’ market in the Lehel

Every Thursday the farmers’ market is held in the Lehel. In the beautiful Lehel district, on St. Anna Square, the traders meet to offer their wares. This attracts many visitors to the rather small quarter – simply because of the good reputation of fresh asparagus and home-made pasta.

The fruit and vegetables on offer come directly from the Andrea Sprenger nursery and are particularly fresh. The fish comes from the nearby trout farm Höhenstein. Many visitors of the market come mainly because of the cake, which is baked in Plöckl’s bakery. The juicy pieces of cake are available in many different variations for 3 euros a piece.

Weekly market in Untergiesing

The Giesingers can be found on Thursdays at the market, which is located between Lucullus and Fliedler & Fuchs, on Hans Mielich-Platz. Gourmets will find what they are looking for at the market. – Here you can get fantastic antipasti. Of course the other stands next to it offer fresh fruit and vegetables and flowers. The highlight of the market is the stand of the wood-fired oven bakery Schroth from the Allgäu.

Here visitors can probably get the best bread in Munich. There is also a large selection of cakes, and the cheesecake with blueberries made in grandmother’s style is said to be particularly tasty. The tasty rolls, for example with tomato and bacon or walnuts, are ideal for eating directly.

Farmer’s market on Josephsplatz

Tuesdays are weekly market days at the Josephsplatz. This farmer’s market had to give way for a long time because the Josephsplatz was rebuilt. Today, however, it takes place again in its usual place. At the farmers’ market you can buy freshly caught fish from Lake Kochelsee, meat products and eggs from Naturlandhof Brandl and vegetables from the region.

Weekly market in Neuhausen

Every Thursday the weekly market in Neuhausen sets up its stalls on the Rotkreuzplatz. This square is centrally located in Neuhausen and is very easy to reach. The special thing about the market is that it is open until 19:00. So shopping can be done even after work. At the weekly market there are 20 stalls with a wide range of products, including organic wines, cheese from Naturland Hof and fresh fruit from Lake Constance.

A highlight of the market is the stand with spices. It offers every spice and that at a reasonable price. At the Argentum stand, visitors to the market can have their knives and scissors sharpened. It is also worth visiting the stand of Ernst Honig, where spaghetti from a Parmesan loaf is served.