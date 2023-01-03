The Munich Olympic Park – more than just a park

The Munich Olympic Park is more than just a park. It is a leisure facility, a cultural venue and, of course, a sports ground. Built for the (tragic) 1972 Olympic Games, the Olympic Park continues to exist today and has burned its way firmly into every Munich heart. In this article, we show you what you can do in the Olympic Park, both in summer and winter.

Visit the Olympic grounds

The marquees of the Olympic Stadium and the various event halls are unquestionably architectural masterpieces. The roof of the stadium gives the impression of being suspended airily and lightly. The roof was originally supposed to be taken down after the Games, but due to the overwhelmingly positive feedback from the world press, it was left in place.

Also, when the roof was commissioned before the stadium was built, it was not yet known how it would be realised. However, the combined efforts of the architects and engineers overcame all difficulties and realised the fantastic-looking construction.

The roof of the Olympic Stadium resembles a tent made out of clouds…

Hanging out on the Olympic Hill

The Olympiaberg is one of the highest elevations in Munich and is by no means a natural one. In fact, the mountain was built up in the post-war years and, in a certain sense, consists of the entire city. In fact, it consists of the rubble of Munich that was bombed by the Allies.

Today, however, the mountain serves more as a wonderful place to chill out and relax than as a rubbish dump. In winter, you can go skiing here if the weather conditions are favourable, and in summer, when concerts take place in the stadium, you can watch them from here.

Various events and concerts in the park

Every year, at any time of the year, there are various events in the Olympic Park, the summer Tollwood, for example, takes place here. The Olympic Stadium and the Hall are also venues for concerts by the biggest stars in the world. We’ll try to give you a reasonably complete list of the events in the Olympiapark:

Tollwood Summer Festival

Cinema at the Olympic Lake

Mini-Munich

LILALU

Summer Night’s Dream

Various sporting events

Impark Summer Festival

This list is by no means complete! Numerous other events take place throughout the year in the entire Olympic Park and in the halls (ice rink, swimming hall, event hall). You can see the complete calendar here.

Visiting the Ghost Train Station (is not legal)

In our article on the top 6 alternative attractions in Munich, we already mentioned the Olympic Ghost Train Station. We also mentioned, and will do so again right now, that admission is not exactly approved by the law and its guardians. Nevertheless, “dance events” of the Munich music scene take place here time and again.

BMW World and the nearby BMW Museum

At the entrance to the Olympic Park, directly when you walk from the U-Bahn Olympiazentrum in the direction of the park, you will pass BMW-Welt. In the end, it’s simply a very glamorous BMW showroom, but in the meantime it’s also a city landmark in one way or another.

A little way down the street is the BMW-Museum. This is indeed an interesting attraction for young and old, inside and out.

The Olympic Tower

You can see the Olympic Tower from so many perspectives. But have you ever thought about seeing so many from the perspective of the Olympic Tower? No? Then maybe it’s time, because you can visit the tower!

The viewing platform on the Olympic Tower offers a unique view of Munich and also a restaurant where you can enjoy an excellent meal.

At the top of the Olympic Tower you can enjoy a great view and a high (class) meal!

The Olympic Park: a park of many possibilities!

We have not yet covered the topic of the Olympic Park nearly enough. But hopefully we have been able to give a small overview of what this park, this area, has to offer. In conclusion, we can only say that a visit is definitely recommended!