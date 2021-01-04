Winter again? Yes, so it seems. That’s why this month’s Article is about the best sledding places in Munich: We have selected the best 8 tobogganing locations in Munich and its surroundings. Including: The English Garden, OlympiaPark, Westpark, the Pasinger Stadtpark, Messe München, the upper Firstalm, Reiseralm in Lenggries, winter run at Blomberg, Riderstein am Galaun and Blomberg in the Bavarian Prealps.

The prerequisite for Sledding

Sledding is simply fun. No matter if young or old. Parents slide with their Children, children slide with their grandparents. When sledging there are well no age span. The only condition, who would have thought it, is the snow. And this year the snow is unfortunately very thin. But let us hope for the best and start with the first sled hotspot in Munich.

Tobogganing in the English Garden

Munich’s classic for sledding is the Monopteros. This is where Munich’s younger generation meets for a relaxed afternoon of tobogganing. The slopes of Monopteros are not very steep or long, but safe. So it’s ideal for smaller children and inexperienced tobogganists alike. The visit can be combined with an idyllic walk through the English Garden. You can find more about the English Garden in our article about the most visited garden in Munich.

Photo by designerpoint on Pixabay.com.

However, experienced sledgers will not be happy at Monopteros. The suitable alternative to the Monopteros is…

Luge in the Olympic mountain

From the Olympiaberg, the highest mountain in Munich, you have the entire city in view. And also here in the Olympia Park, you have many different tobogganing possibilities. From particularly steep terrain to comfortable beginners’ spots. The northern slope also offers you a Snowtube and a winterly beer garden. But be careful when going downhill, because some of the routes end with a road or in cold water. That’s why nobody is liable for you here. Tobogganing is at your own risk!

Photo by Herr Bohn on Unsplash.

Less risky is the flat summit plateau. The “hill” in the Olympiapark, offers child-friendly slides and seating for parents.

Tobogganing in the Westpark – The Allrounder

Munich’s most beautiful park, besides the English Garden, also offers you numerous possibilities for your sledding fun. To the west of the park is the largest hill, which offers by far the most rapid downhill runs. For those who find the western hill too steep, we recommend a visit the Molchsee. As mentioned in our article about the Westpark, there is a small café called “Gans am Wasser”. Right next to it there is a manageable hill. While the parents gather there around the fire with a hot cup of mulled wine in the deep winter, the children enjoy their tobogganing leisure time.

Tobogganing in the city park of Pasing

You are mainly in the west of Munich? We have a very quiet solution for you, too: The Hugo-Fey-Weg, right at the northern entrance of the park, is the ideal possibility for a varied tobogganing break. Why diversified? The park was created during the construction of the A96 and was lowered than the rest of the surrounding area for noise protection reasons. Due to the reconstruction some small but not negligible hills were created there. What remained were the present “Huckels”. Whoever has ever driven over such a “Huckelpiste” knows that a small maneuver can be very painful. Well then, hold on tight!

Sledding at the New Munich Trade Fair Centre

We are lucky! It was only in 2006 that the large mountain near Gronsdorf was opened for sledding on the open-air grounds of the BUGA, near Messestadt Ost. This little frequented, big hill offers itself for a varied secret sledge ride.

Tobogganing in the surrounding area of Munich

For those who find the sledding hills in Munich too boring, however, there is the possibility

of taking a trip to the more outlying areas of Munich for sledding:

Tobogganing at Schliersee

Schliersee in Winter. Photo by RobbyFo on Pixabay.com.

South of Munich, in the Oberen Firstalm, at about 270 meters, downhill to the Spitzingsee, you have an excellent toboggan run, which not only offers you enough snow, but also a fantastic view during the ride.

The Firstalm itself can be reached on foot without much effort, which is why it is also popular with families with children. Caution is only advised when ascending and descending, as the path is partly on roads.

Sledding in Brauneck near Lenggries.

“That was an experience”. You will certainly lose those words on the way back to the Reiseralm. Because this special alpine pasture offers with 200 height meters and 30 min. ascent, a not too demanding ascent. At the top, then the surprise: wild animals. As of January 2020 the Reiseralm is hosting twelve red deer cows. These are fed daily at 15:30. So it is of course allowed to watch the feeding.

Sledding at Lenggries near Munich. Photo by spinheike on Pixabay.com.

The feeding is over, the cows have eaten, too, then it will be time for a bit of endurance. Forgotten your sled? No problem! The ski school “Isarwinkel” at Brauneck-bergbahn offers the possibility to rent snow slides. Tobogganing on the Blomberg

Now we come to THE toboggan run, which is only 1h 7min away from Munich. With a length of 5,5km and a difference in altitude of 550m, the Blomberg winter toboggan run is the longest in Germany. And it is right in front of our door.

Since 550m is a very nice number for most people, Blomberg offers the possibility to get off at the halfway point, about 2.5km. From the middle station, less experienced sledders can shorten the distance.

Nevertheless, this route should be taken with caution. It is recommended to bring good equipment (e.g. sturdy shoes). The new sect zon of the track, which in 2006 defused the dangerous, well-known “Tölzer Kurve”, created a quiet family variant of the nevertheless very demanding toboggan run.

If you’re crazy about it, you can (at your own risk) take a night tobogganing tour with a headlamp and mountain guide. The registration takes place via www.montevia.de.

Sledding in Riderstein at the Galaun

Finally, we come once again, to my personal hut favorite, which is also 1a suitable for tobogganing. If you climb the path to the chapel, which is located 150 meters above the Riederstein Wirtshaus, you get a breathtaking view over the whole Tegernsee.

Afterwards, you descend carefully down the path to the mountain inn and hope that you will arrive back safe and sound for a hot drink (caution: slippery). After you have warmed up in the inside, you walk straight to your snow bobsled and descend the remaining 280 meters back to the parking lot. Again, be careful of black ice.

Conclusion

And so ends our trip through the diverse territories of Munich’s tobogganing areas and surroundings. In conclusion, Munich offers super quiet and pleasant toboggan runs, in its most diverse designs.

However, if you are looking for the next adventure with your racing sled, we recommend you take a little more time and treat yourself to a little excursion!