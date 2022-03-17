The best Burger in Munich – Where you can find it!

If you want a burger, you always want the best burger. In Munich you have the choice, but of course, you have to know what your choices are. Here are the choices: Where you can find the best Burger in Munich!

Burgers are everywhere – But which one is really the best Burger in Munich?

Everybody know the feeling: You have an unstoppable urge for a burger. Now, you have a lot of options, let’s say you are in downtown Munich: What do you do? Of course, you can go to Mc Donald’s, to KFC or to Burger King, or would you prefer a “real” burger? You don’t know yet, where you will find this “real” burger? Well, listen up, we’ll show you!

Schnelle Liebe: A classic next to Sendlinger Tor

In the evening, maybe also at night, Schnelle Liebe (meaning “quick love”) is one of the best places in Munich to get a good burger together with a drink of your choice. The drink of choice there is btw. Liquid cocaine. Schnelle Liebe is well known in Munich for many years now. The beginning of the night, as well as the nightcap drink is perfectly taken in Schnelle Liebe. An extraordinary burger is also offered in a vegetarian version.

Where is Schnelle Liebe? Thalkirchner Str. 12, 80337 Munich

My Stolz: The undefeated Burger Boss

My Stolz in Laim is rarely mentioned when it comes to the best burgers in Munich. Laim was for a long time and for many little more than a rather boring family and retirement neighborhood. However, more and more young people are now moving to Laim. Of course, the neighborhood is still far from being “hip”, but you can get one of the best burgers in Munich there already since many years. The restaurant is held in a clichéd American style, which certainly does not suit every taste. Therefore, there is but the delivery service, because the burger will certainly suit almost every taste.

Where can I find the Burger Boss My Stolz? Fürstenrieder Str. 152, 80686 Munich

Mhhhh, doesn’t that make your mouth water?

Burger House: By now everywhere in Munich

Burger House exists in Munich already since 2012. The first shop that opened its doors for hungry guests was situated in the Munich neighborhood of Haidhausen. By now, there are branches of Burger House everywhere in the city. The menu is always the same, which makes it much easier to find a favorite burger. Inside, as well as outside, of the center of Munich you can find a Burger House in almost every neighborhood. Therefore, you can order from Burger House from almost everywhere.

Where is the Burger House? Almost everywhere: : Schleißheimer Straße 234, Jahnstraße 30, Plinganserstraße 37, Ismaninger Straße 5, Theresienstraße 60, Siegfriedstraße 14, Lothringer Straße 7

MC Mueller: Right the Munich taste

What are you thinking of when you think of Munich? Yes, right also FC Bayern, but definitely also the Oktoberfest and therefore also about Munich beer and Munich breweries. In MC Mueller you will be offered next to the perfect burger also perfect Munich beer and other alcoholic beverages. You can sit here comfortably and enjoy the huge variety of good burgers and food, as well as celebrate sometimes wild parties on the inside.

Where can I find the MC Mueller? Fraunhoferstraße 2, 80469 Munich

Ruff’s Burger: A real place to be in Munich

Ruff’s Burger is now scattered all over Munich and is a real go-to burger for many. In 2008, Stefan set up his snack bar for the first time, but quickly had to adapt to its huge popularity and open a permanent location. It has since turned into a real success story and there are Ruff’s Burger restaurants all over Bavaria. Ruff’s is definitely one of the best burgers in Munich!

Where can I find a Ruff’s Burger? Really in many places is the answer. All Locations you’ll find there, in Munich there are two restaurants (and some food-trucks) in: Müllerstraße 56, 80469 und Occamstraße 4, 80802

The choice of burgers in Munich is huge. What’s it going to be for you? Vegetarian, meat-based, lovingly made?

Hamburgerei: Spreads like wildfire

Another well-known address in Munich is Hamburgerei. Here you can get fancy burgers made from organic meat and a menu that lets you choose whether you want to order burgers from our age or ancient times. Don’t worry. The burgers are by no means that old, nor do they taste so. The burger menu is simply peppered with names like the “Spartan,” the “Trojan,” or the “Sicilian”. That makes ordering even more fun with such good names for burgers!

Where is the Hamburgerei? Brienner Straße 49, 80333, Einsteinstraße 106, 81675 und Feilitzschstraße 12, 80802

Holy Burger: Consciously and by accident vegetarian

Just as most of the other burger places on our list, where we didn’t mention it explicitly, this burger restaurant focusses on organic meat. Therefore, it has a huge and varying, delicious selection of vegetarian and vegan burgers. Holy Burger is not an unknown name and tasting it is definitely worth it.

Where do I get the Holy Burger? Wörthstraße 7, 81667, Munich

Are these really the best burgers in Munich?

We have left out some places by default. On our list of the best sushi places in Munich, so we thought, we already listed more than enough expensive restaurants. Therefore, we decided to explicitly leave out the really fancy and expensive restaurants this time. Even thou they might offer really perfect burgers, we left them out of our list of the best burgers in Munich.

For example, there is the “Burger and Lobster”, really class A burgers, cheap though not really. The burger places on our list, for the most part, don’t expect you to reach far into your pockets for some good burgers.

Nevertheless, we are pretty satisfied with our best burger list. Because, these best burgers in Munich don’t only satisfy the stomach, but also don’t ask for too high prices from customers with a real hunger for burgers. Therefore we can now only say: Dig in and enjoy!