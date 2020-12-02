The Long Night of Music is a popular music event in Munich. To give you an overview, all information about the Long Night of Music from 2017 has been collected here.

Which musical genres were represented at the Long Night of Music?

The colourful music event offers something for every taste at various locations around the city. Last year, there were concerts from the music genres of classical music, pop, rock, swing, jazz, salsa, techno and hits. There were also dance courses, dance performances and performances. The artists all played live.

Where did the long night of music take place?

Due to the many concerts and performances, the artists played in large concert halls, on small music stages, in restaurants, pubs, clubs, churches, dance schools, hotels and institutions such as the ZAV artists’ agency of the german agency of work “Agentur für Arbeit” and in rooms of the GEMA. The Long Night of Music began at 8 pm, continued until 3 am and took place at 100 different locations. 400 concerts were played. Here is a small selection:

The biggest venue was the Gasteig . There they played in all rooms even in the foyer. The programme included tango lessons, modern dialect, pure singing and classical music.

The opera "Madam Butterfly", a play by Giacomo Puccini, was performed at the Bavarian State Opera . In addition, there was a performance of the orchestra pit and at night visitors were allowed to take part in a guided tour behind the scenes.

At the Munich Academic Singing Society , orchestras and jazz bands played, choirs performed and an opera salon and a theatre performance took place. After these events, the guests could take part in the open-end party in the bowling alley.

In the church St. Maximilian a very atmospheric event took place. The Young Choirs of Munich comment on the artistically presented photography by Frank Eydner, which had the theme of music, light and architecture.

The lounge at Lenbachplatz has already become a tradition during the long night of music. Here visitors could listen to music and dance on two levels. Newcomers introduced themselves on several stages.

The Rockbox Bar was one of the smallest venues, but also one of the loudest. Three bands rocked on only a few square metres and captivated their audience.

It was also loud in the " Niederlassung ". Here the band junkmood as well as the band Loopin'Lab played.

In the Pressehaus, where the newspapers used to be printed, things got hot. Newcomers from the region played as supporting programme. The highlight was the band Dreiviertelblut, for whom the visitors had been waiting eagerly.

Getting around during the night

Those who wanted to get from concert to concert quickly could make use of the MVG’s numerous bus lines. The ticket for the buses was included in the ticket for the various music events. It cost 15 euros. All venues were connected to each other, so they were covered by four different tours. From 8 pm, with the start of the long Night of Music in Munich, all 15 shuttle buses departed every 10 minutes.

A special highlight was the “Ois is Blues” tram. It departed from Max-Weber-Platz between 8 pm and 1 am. Those who took this tram got a round trip via Ostbahnhof through the centre of Munich. Blues and Boogie-Woogie were played in the tram, of course by a live band. Drinks could be bought at the rolling bar.