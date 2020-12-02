When Thomas Mann became resident in Munich, he was not yet a famous writer. But in Munich he wrote his most famous works such as “The Buddenbrooks”, “Der kleine Herr Friedemann”, “Der Zauberberg” or the “Betrachtungen eines Unpolitischen”.

Munich residents in particular love the works of Thomas Mann and can take a walk through their beloved city to the places from the novels. Thomas Mann describes the squares, gardens and buildings in great detail. While reading the reader can clearly visualize being, for example, at the Academy of Arts or at the Odeonsplatz.

If you want to follow Thomas Mann’s paths, you should set off for Munich and walk the stations. Today, not every house is located in every square, but with a little imagination you can see it figuratively in front of you.

The seven stations of Thomas Mann in Munich

Konradstraße 11

This is where young Thomas Mann moved to hide. At the time, the flat was not far from his mother’s. During this time Mann often had to move to Schwabing and wrote on his work “The Buddenbrooks”. Thomas Mann already knew at this time what he wanted. When publishers asked him to shorten his work, he insisted on the unabridged version.

Porschingerstrasse

This address is probably the best known, as it was here that Thomas Mann built his first villa. In the middle of the Herzogpark, where he loved to walk. However, this villa was no longer inhabited by him after his return from exile. It was torn down. Today, visitors find a new house on this site. It was christened Thomas Mann Villa, as his spirit is said to still be found in this place.

Franz-Joseph-Strasse 2

In Franz-Joseph-Strasse, Thomas Mann lived in his first flat with his wife Katja. They lived on the third floor. Their four children were also born there.

Ludwigstrasse

The area between Odeonsplatz, Ludwigskirche and the Academy of Arts is best known as the setting for the novella “Gladius dei”. Its first sentence is particularly famous: “Munich shines”.

Rambergstraße 2 in Maxvorstadt

This is Thomas Mann’s first address in Munich. He moved here with his family after his father died. Thomas Mann already had his favourite bear in the flat, which today everyone can see in the “Literaturhaus”. The house in Maxvorstadt was also the location for the documentary about the Mann family. It was at this address that Thomas Mann began writing the “Buddenbrooks”. Unfortunately, tragic events also took place. His younger sister Carla committed suicide here in the bathroom at the age of 28.

The Tonhalle

The German Democratic Party held a rally in the Tonhalle on 30 November 1929. Thomas Mann had initiated it and was himself a guest and speaker. His brother Heinrich also gave a speech. – He was his greatest rival. That evening was all about the fact that Munich’s importance as a city of culture was dwindling. Many people came to the rally, so that not everyone could be allowed in and the speeches were printed and distributed separately.

Arcisstrasse 12

The parents of his wife Katia lived in this magnificent house. Even before he knew them, Thomas Mann liked to be around Königsplatz. He was interested in the upper middle class and its life from an early age, and was fascinated by the large and opulent houses on the street.