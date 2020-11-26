In the immediate vicinity of Munich, a city of over a million inhabitants, there are beautiful landscapes and nature reserves that invite you to relax and go hiking. Mountain hikes, mountain tours or via ferrata in the Bavarian Prealps invite you to a stay in nature. Especially in autumn, when the temperatures become pleasant, the unique region invites you to wear weatherproof clothing and be inspired by the play of colours in the landscape.

Animals that will be hibernating begin to stock up on food for the upcoming cold season. Birds migrate across the country and the warm colours of the autumn foliage fascinate the attentive observer. The mountain air fills the lungs with oxygen and the autumn rain leaves beautiful drops of water on the leaves.

Autumn offers a natural spectacle where there is much to discover and experience. Only a few kilometres from Munich and easily accessible by public transport, there are many opportunities for hiking and excursions. With the right footwear and warm clothing, the hiker can expect an unforgettable experience.

Nature reserves around Munich

The Schwarzhölzl nature reserve is located in the north of Munich. Here you have the opportunity to observe many rare animal and plant species. The hike along the Moosgraben begins near the Karlsfelder See. After about 1.5 km you reach the Schwarzhölzl forest area.

The nature reserve around the Maisinger See is very popular with bird lovers. Here the hiker has the opportunity to observe over 50 species of birds. The bog area is very popular with various species of ducks, larks and falcons. But also the spotted crake or the bittern live at this beautiful lake.

Near Mammendorf there is the Haspelmoor nature reserve. Hikers can enjoy purple heather, mosses and rare plant species on their way through the moor.

The Mallertshofer Holz nature reserve is home to the rare green toad. Starting at Echhinger See, the hiking trail leads south. Through the pine forest the hiker reaches an old armoured road and follows the path to Garching Lake.

Rivers and lakes near Munich

A hiking trail runs for several kilometres along the Amperaue. This is located between Fürstenfeldbruck and Schöngeising and is well suited for family or bicycle trips. The unique atmosphere of the animals living there make a walk unforgettable.

The Egglburger See is very popular for walkers who enjoy looking at landscapes. Meadows, woods and old trees offer a wonderful view. There is also a castle hill and two lakes that round off a walk.

The spectacle on the southern shore of Lake Ammersee is unique in autumn, when waterfowl begin their journey south. Even though some of them spend the winter here, flocks of birds flock here to say goodbye and stay in warmer areas until spring.

The Pähler Gorge is recommended for brave and experienced hikers. A little adventure awaits the visitor. The walk takes you along trails and a species-rich forest, past steep slopes to a seat of nobility. Only those with sturdy hiking boots will be able to overcome the slippery and steep paths and discover and enjoy the waterfall at the end of the trail. Along the way, numerous plant species can be discovered that will make the heart of any botany enthusiast beat faster.