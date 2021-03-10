Tips for your date in Munich (Corona edition)

What are these just times? It felt like last week you could speak to your date in Munich on the street without further ado and 5 minutes later you were already sitting in your favourite cafe in downtown Munich.

Today it’s a little more difficult. Before you can even talk to your date, you first have to go through a 10-stage digital assessment. Starting with artificial intelligence, which tells you whether you could fit in with the blonde girl next door, to the virtual aptitude test with the father.

The pandemic didn’t make dating any easier. But that doesn’t make us weak. Therefore, you will now find out how you can create a unique dating experience in Munich during the Corona time.

It is not so easy to date someone and find your second half during Corona times, photo by pixabay.com.

The first section is for all those who are looking for a simple but secure complete solution. A route that is easy for you and your date to follow.

The starts

Of course, the well-known university district in Maxvorstadt. The LMU – Fachbibliothek Philologicu offers itself as an ideal meeting point to go to many different points. The 7-minute walk to one of the best cafes in Munich, Man vs Machine, offers the time to briefly introduce yourself. But it is better to plan 15-20 minutes, as you can expect a long line at the entrance to the cafe.

The main part

With a cup of cappuccino in hand, we continue to the well-known English Garden. The entrance is at the eastern bowl fountain, in the direction of Veterinärstraße. When you arrive in the English Garden, you are just crossing the Schwabinger Fluß. From there you can already see the Monopteros, which can be viewed too. From there you continue towards Eisbach-welle. No matter what time of year, you will find that surfers cavort there.

After you have talked about how cold the water could be, you take a right turn past the Haus der Kunst and the P1 Club in the direction to the Hofgarten. On Harmlos over, you can make a side trip to the unterirdischen Kriegerdenkmal, which should already be known by each Munich. Through the Hofgarten, past the Diamanten Tempel, you will end up in the Munich Residence. From there it is only a few hundred meters until you arrive at Odeonsplatz.

The end, or a new beginning

From there, you can either get back on the U6 subway or if both parties are still in the mood for an excellent cake, you can stop at Café Maelu. Because believe me when I say that Café Maelu has the best raspberry tarts from Munich.

Delicious raspberry cakes at Café Maelu, photo by pixabay.com.

At Türkenstrasse 86, hidden in the Amalienpassage in the backyard, there is a small, hip café called Mary’s Coffee Club. And even if the café does not offer any seating during the Corona period, with a little luck you can get a seat on one of the benches within the courtyard. In summer the sun even shines in there. For food, I can especially recommend iced coffee with coconut milk. A great refreshment with a unique taste. The MCC toast with homemade peanut butter and fruits is then available as a morning snack.

The Tea Time Trip (TTTT) – Victorian house Sconery & Tea

No café, nothing alcoholic? Then I have the perfect solution for you! The Victorian house Sconery & Tea near Odeonsplatz is a charming tea room with unique tea. Thein the Regus, on Theatinstrasse best way to surprise your date with a warm herb tea or YOGI tea is by the Fünf Höfe.

Have you ever thought of these criteria when choosing your date? Saturday. Sunny. University district in Munich. Warm drink. Alcohol. But Ok, the last one is debatable. Nevertheless, I can only recommend exactly one place for this.

Expectation vs. Reality

What your date is likely to expect: An alcohol-free punch. What the selection is: vodka with orange juice, Berliner Luft, 0.5 l of zwickl beer, 0.75 l of Chimpanski white wine, mulled wine & chilled soft drinks. The Lost Weekend opens, on a sunny Saturday, a small stand where you can ideally take these drinks with you twice.

The different approach – Galerie Klüser

If you feel like more than just coffee-to-go and cake, the art gallery Klüser is the ideal dating place. The gallery is open Friday and Saturday even during the Corona period. The current exhibition called “BERNARDÍ ROIG” runs until February 27th. 2021. And the next exhibition called “CLASS GREGOR HILDEBRANDT – LOOK BACK FORWARD” has its premiere on March 11th. It is probably the best if you have look on their website, which exhibition is at present before you visit the gallery. Maybe there is a premiere at this time. This could be ideally planned as an appointment for a date…

My tip: In order to get a particularly good impression on the first date, I recommend finding out about the works of art on display in advance.

The conclusion

Even if the corona situation does not make dating life in Munich any easier, there are still some great attractions that can be made. So instead of moping up and complaining, you should get out of the house, call your crush, suggest one of the mentioned dating places, pray that he/she does not yet date another one and then explore Munich city. I hope this article has inspired people to do just that!

Stay healthy!