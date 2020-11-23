As in many large cities, flats are in short supply, especially affordable 1-room flats or rooms at the beginning of the semester. We’ve put together a few tips for finding a flat so that you don’t have to move in with your boyfriend, girlfriend or parents and have enough space to concentrate on your first semester in a more or less relaxed way.

Keep your eyes open in the university canteen

On the columns in the cafeteria building there are many posters. In addition to tutoring offers, sports courses or other small advertisements, there are also shared rooms or flats advertised there for those looking for a new resident. In addition, students looking for accommodation can hang up a notice with their application themselves to maximise their own chances. It is best to design advertisements in such a way that they catch the eye. In other words, a large headline and preferably in colour.

Using Facebook properly

There is a new feature on Facebook that allows texts to be highlighted with a coloured background. This makes it much easier to find the flat you are looking for when scrolling. It is also advisable to link friends from the area. In this way, the advertisement achieves a higher reach. It should be written in the ad text that it is desired to share the text. It is also worthwhile to be a member of all housing groups for Munich in order to look for flats and to publish your own ad.

Newspaper advertisement

Even in the age of the Internet, a glance at the newspaper can lead to success. Many owners place ads for their properties. It can also pay off to place your own ad with your request. This costs money, but it often saves people looking for a flat from a long search. Many older people who do not use the internet read the newspaper and may be looking for potential subtenants.

WOLOHO newsletter and rental radar

WOLOHO is the abbreviation for Work, Love, Home. It is a newsletter that provides information about current job vacancies, mutual help and housing. It is definitely worth subscribing to it.

Mietradar is a new start-up that searches the online market for suitable flats. A practical feature of Mietradar is that an individual message can be created, which is then automatically sent to a suitable offer.

The Budenschleuder Newsletter

For a long time, the Budenschleuder newsletter was a real insider tip. Today it needs a little bit of luck, because it now has 19,000 subscribers, all of whom are eagerly waiting for a rental offer. It is advisable to send your own rental request directly to budenschleuder@kraeftner.de. The request should be creative and appealing. It is important to stand out from the crowd in order to increase the chances of success.

Housing cooperatives

Unlike estate agents, cooperatives are not out to maximise profits. Moreover, tenants cannot suddenly terminate a flat owned by a cooperative for their own use. In most cases, the flats are in very good condition because the rental income is invested in renovations. The only catch is that a cooperative share must be purchased to rent a flat. When you move out, the share is sold again and the tenant gets his money back.

Exchanging the flat

If you already live in a flat that no longer suits your current living circumstances, you can offer it on the exchange platform tauschwohnung.com. Many people are in a similar situation. They want to expand because they earn more money, want to move in with their partner or are expecting a new family member. Or they want to get smaller because they have separated from their partner or the children have left home. In these cases, an exchange of flats is a good idea.

Living together with senior citizens

In many countries this form of housing is already widespread. Young people move in with older people to help them with household chores and to save them from living in a retirement home. This does not only have advantages for the elderly. Depending on what is on offer, students can live at reasonable prices or even for free. In addition, the young tenants are often served delicious meals and always have someone to help them with advice and support. On portals like mitwohnen.org you can find offers of this kind.