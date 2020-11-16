The universities in Munich have more than 90,000 students. Anyone has the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of numerous internationally renowned scientists. Numerous cafés and bars are in the centre of Munich. There, students can hang out as well as in the city’s historical libraries and university buildings.

The proximity to the Bavarian Alps is just as fascinating as the numerous green spaces or festivals in the city. Munich has a lot to offer for students and is easy to explore thanks to its good logistics.

From Egyptology to dentistry, there are countless subjects that can be studied in Munich. In numerous halls of residence, students exchange ideas and drive forward a wide variety of projects and basic research. Companies that offer student jobs are often also the students’ future employers. The first academic steps can be taken at the children’s university. Lectures are held there for young people aged 8 – 12 years.

Studying at the LMU in Maxvorstadt

The Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) is one of the most renowned universities in Europe. Founded in Ingolstadt in 1472, 34 Nobel Prize winners have graduated from it to date. With approximately 50,000 students per year, the LMU is considered an elite university that has achieved international renown. 18 different faculties and over 150 degree programmes, the LMU offers a very wide range of courses.

The main building is located in the city centre, directly on Ludwigstraße, near the English Garden. The Siegestor, the Pinakothek and the Bayerische Staatsbibliothek are located in the immediate vicinity. Furthermore, some LMU facilities are located in Martinsried-Großhadern, Oberschleißheim and Garching.

The LMU is known for a 500-year-old tradition of research and teaching, which has made it one of the best universities in Europe. In order to give students a good foundation for a later academic career, the university pays special attention to the promotion of young researchers with its funding programmes. The humanities and cultural sciences, law, economics and social sciences, as well as the natural sciences and medicine are considered the four subject areas of the LMU. In the long term, the aim here is to establish itself as a respected teaching institution with renowned scientists worldwide. New research ideas are promoted at the LMU, as is individual research.

Studying at the TUM in Maxvorstadt

The “Technische Universität München” (TUM) is one of the largest technical universities in Germany and the only one in Bavaria with this specialisation. The TUM’s main building is also located in the centre of the city and in the vicinity of the Pinakothek museums. Approximately 40,000 students are educated in 14 faculties and 165 study courses every year. Besides Maxvorstadt, Garching and Freising-Weihenstephan are among the university’s main locations. Founded in 1868, a total of 13 Nobel Prize winners have graduated from the TUM to date.

The TUM is also one of the best educational institutions in Europe. In close cooperation with internationally renowned scientific companies, talent is promoted here in a hardly comparable way. The TUM is one of three universities of excellence in Germany for its support of science and research. It has research locations in Africa, Asia, North and Latin America and throughout Europe. Students can expect a unique range of research opportunities at TUM. At this university, the central focus is on finding solutions for all kinds of social challenges in the future.