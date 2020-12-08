“Oh no, not another blog about Corona. Slowly it’s enough with all the bloggers who want to tell me how to behave during the quarantine” Yes, my restless reader, I have to agree with you that this is the 100th time this topic is taken up. Nevertheless, I decided to illustrate the quarantine from my point of view and to include the Munich on Sundays, which is responsible for the weekly rest.

In the following text I will give you three suggestions which you can implement on a Sunday during the quarantine. Among them: How to educate yourself, plan a family game night; and connect with friends. So let’s get started.

Educate yourself

Correct further training

When I talk about further education, I don’t mean watching American series to pretend to improve your English skills. Certainly, this is the easiest option, but is it also the most productive? Certainly not!

In order to continue your education productively, you first define a clear goal. What have you been thinking about the last months, or even years, but never realized it? Use your calendar to define your goals and check results.

Of course, this sounds easier than it actually is, I know that. But I cannot take your calendar and turn your goals into actions.

Suggestions for thought

Here are a few ideas on how to get closer to your goals for further education:

Take online classes, learn about something you never found the time for, e.g. cooking; improve your soft skills, if you haven’t defined your soft skills yet, it’s high time; create your own website and publish a small blog; you have a list of “to-do’s in the future”? Again, it’s time to check this out, take the challenge!

Family games evening in Munich on Sundays

Playing with the youth

“Like a real game night? With board games, playing cards and pizza?” You get to the point! When was the last time you spent a simple analog evening with your kids (no matter what age)? “But my kids don’t like boring games.” Sounds like an excuse. It’s true, of course, that kids prefer to barricade themselves in your room alone and do nothing all day but distort mom’s delicious food and bum around on Netflix. But let’s be honest: Who doesn’t! From my own experience I can say that common games with the family are very sluggish in the beginning. The emphasis, however, is on “at the beginning”, because as soon as a few cards have been played, a few towers have fallen, a few times four cards have been drawn, the one or other joked insult has fallen, it starts to take on a real competitive character.

It is always funny to see how the younger one tries to pull the family members away by explaining the rules of the game in a complicated and digressive way.

Playing chess is in.

Through the new series “The queen’s gambit ” produced by Netflix, every youngster wants to learn to play chess. So why not start at this point and take on the challenge of learning something new together with your child, or even teach him/her?

It doesn’t have to be chess, there are plenty of great board and card games that almost every parent can master.

For example: Uno, Wizzard, Don’t get angry, classic card games (Skat, Doppelkopf) Rommè, Mau Mau, Monopol.

So… Lets go!

Stay in contact with friends

There is a lot to tell. I still remember the first lock down and yes, you have seen each other online more often. On platforms like Zoom, Haus party, Face Time, Skype, Discord (for online games), or Facebook Messenger, there was always a unique, funny atmosphere in small groups of friends, even if alcohol was a part of it from time to time. The most fun we had, however, was in spontaneous group calls, in which more and more friends joined in bit by bit. Most of the time we discussed the Corona measures and told them what we liked most. These conversations helped me a lot in the first lock down and are also present in the second.

Just meeting is too boring for you? You want to raise something bigger? Then I have something for you: How about an independently organized zoom event? You can add up to 100 people in a Zoom Call and manage this group. So why not ask a few friends to meet online on an evening, in Munich on Sundays, and have a fun evening with a glass of wine. From my own experience I can say that very funny stories are created there.

Cooking online with friends

Another possibility, which I have not tried yet, is a so-called “Cook-Together”. One of your friends in the Zoom group, writes a shopping list for one, two or four course menus. The other participants can then buy these exactly as they buy them. At one of the Weekly Markets in town. When cooking, the cell phone or laptop has to be placed in a safe place in the kitchen, and then you can start.

Chatting with friends

“Cooking? Way too strenuous.” I also have something for you: popcorn. A pack of salty or sweet popcorn, which can easily be prepared in the microwave, is the perfect ad-on to chat with your best friends online on a Sunday evening about the summary of exciting Netflix series.

Conclusion

You see, it wasn’t so one-sided after all. I hope you were able to take some useful tips and tricks for your quarantine and will integrate them into your everyday life.

It is important to note that I am not making fun of the current situation. Isolation and quarantine are important factors for an early end of the pandemic. I hope I could contribute some personal thoughts and useful ideas for private households through this blog post.

Stay healthy!

