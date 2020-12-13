HI! So you are looking for ways to get out into the fresh air and do something in Munich on a Sunday despite the quarantine? Then I have a solution for you if you are alone, with your family or with a friend.

Alone you can take a walk through the park, with the family Glühwein To Go and training together with a friend.

Enjoy the peace and quiet in one of the extensive parks in Munich

If you prefer to spend your time alone and feel like getting to know yourself better, a walk in the countryside is the best option for you. So, pick a day off, let your closest circle know that you are not available for 1 hour today and set off without cell phone, music or other distractions.

Get to know Munich’s parks better!

Munich offers a variety of quiet, deserted parks. Among them are parts of the English Garden, the Westpark and the forest cemetery. Sometimes you have the feeling that there are endless places to discover. Above all, you will discover many very quiet places in Munich on a Sunday to relax or meditate.

A walk in the Westpark in Munich. Photo by petrafaltermaier on Pixabay.com.

What is special about walks or meditation in parks?

Through walks or meditation, you create inner emptiness. While you feel this inner emptiness, you start to think more consciously, and innovative ideas come to your mind. Above all, you clear your head a little bit, which in turn has a positive effect on your mental health.

But if you feel more like company and you want to feel some life, then go ahead…

Mulled wine To Go with the family

Christmas is just around the corner and what is missing? Correctly the mulled wine stands. For this there is the right solution. Because mulled wine is now also available in Munich as a To Go variant. Here are a few spots that I recommend:

Hot spiced wine with fresh piece of lemon. Photo by Peggychoucair on Pixabay.com.

Café Fräulein – old town

The Café Fräulein in Munich offers mulled wine to go this winter. You can also expect homemade cinnamon rolls, cakes and tarts, which go very well with the mulled wine.

When is Café Fräulein open?

Café Fräulein is open daily from 11:00-16:00. Mondays are closed. Click here to get more information.

How do I get there?

Café Fräulein is located very close to the Viktualienmarkt. The easiest way to get there from the main station is to take the U1 or the U2 in the direction of Messestadt Ost and get off at Fraunhoferstraße. From here it is only a few minutes’ walk in a north-easterly direction via Gärtnerplatz.

Goose on the water – Sendling-Westpark

The Goose by the Water has an enormous unique selling point with its location in the Westpark and is especially exciting in winter! Every Munich resident or visitor to Munich on a Sunday should have been there at least once! Here you can take a walk and enjoy organic mulled wine, organic chips and cake.

With such an invitation, I would be happy to go for a walk!

When does the goose by the water open?

The Goose by the Water is open daily from 10:00-21:00. On Sundays until 20:00 o’clock. Here you find the opening times.

How do I get there?

You can easily reach the Goose by the Water from the main train station by taking the U4 or U5 in the direction of Laimer Platz. Get off at Heimeranplatz and walk south towards Westpark. Once you arrive at the park, signs should guide you. And if you do get lost in the Westpark, don’t panic, just walk along the water, and I promise you will reach your destination 😉

Garden Salon – Maxvorstadt

The university quarter in Munich is simply unbeatable! It is really worthwhile to come here on weekends. The garden salon offers delicious homemade cakes and homemade mulled wine. Friends of the environment also feel at home here, because in the Garden Salon, home brought Tupperdose or cups are welcome.

When is the Garden Salon open?

The Garden Salon is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00-17:00. The rest are days off.

How do I get there?

You can reach the Garden Salon from the main station by taking the U1/U2 to Sendlinger Tor and then changing to the U6 in the direction of Garching Forschungszentrum to Univiertel. From there it is only 5 minutes to the northwest.

But of course, there is another way to get around the quarantine. Of course, I am talking about… Here you find more information.

The beginning of a new sport

Maybe you have been planning to become more active for a longer period of time, to go running, or simply to integrate regular light exercise into your everyday life. I can completely understand that. You should definitely follow such a habit. For example, since the gyms were closed during the first quarantine wave, I trained my endurance and became a better runner. This habit still accompanies me to this day, and I must say that it is really worthwhile to just start. Now a similar phase is beginning again, and with it a new chance to try out a new sport.

Train together with a friend

Having a training partner can push you enormously and brings extraordinary performance improvements. This is not only proven by several sports studies, but I can definitely confirm this from my own training experience. Besides, it is much more fun to train together than alone.

A walk in Munich on a Sunday with friends. Photo by Photo by Ahmed El Amine Nakib on Unsplash.

Which sports can you do with your own body?

Running is probably the easiest way to keep fit without equipment. But there are also body weight exercises. Creativity is especially important here. There is no uniform set of rules for this. The easiest way is to go jogging, if you want to work up a sweat, I recommend one of the body weight workouts of the following youtubers: Coach Stef; Sascha Huber or Chris Heria. I wish you already a lot of fun while sweating ;)!

Conclusion

In spite of the current situation, one should not waste one’s time and still do something useful. Solo, as well as partner ventures are suitable for this. I hope I could motivate you with my article to use the quarantine time as good as possible.

See you next time!

Quellen:

https://www.munichmag.de/15-gluehwein-go-orte-muenchen/

https://www.muenchen.de/int/en/events/bavaria-declares-state-of-emergency.html