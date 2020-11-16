The Bavarian metropolis has many green spaces that invite you to relax, play sports or have a picnic with friends and family during lunch breaks, after work or at the weekend. A total of 13.3% of Munich’s surface area is made up of parks and gardens. In addition, 1.3 % of the city’s surface is water. In addition to public parks and gardens, the green spaces include four nature reserves and 20 landscape conservation areas.

English Garden

The English Garden is the largest green space in Munich. With 3.75 km² it is even one of the largest parks in the world. In the English Park there are impressive historical buildings, for example the Chinese Tower, the Monopteros or the Teahouse.

Even surfers will find a place to practice here – in the Eisbach you can surf. Of course, this is also great fun for the spectators. Those who like it quieter can relax at the Kleinhesseloher See. There are also plenty of restaurants and cafés around the Chinese Tower.

Luitpoldpark

The highlight in Luitpoldpark is the Luitpoldhügel (Luitpol Hill), which gives the park its name. It is 37 metres high and offers a wonderful panoramic view over Munich. Luitpoldpark has a well-known and popular restaurant, the Bamberger Haus. It offers good plain cooking and selected Austrian specialities, but also child-friendly pizza, noodles and chips. North of the park is the Georgschweige outdoor pool, which provides the necessary cooling in summer. In winter the 33 hectare park offers enough space for tobogganing.

Western Park

In 1983 the Westpark was created especially for the International Horticultural Exhibition. Thanks to its size of about 69 hectares, it is ideal for cycling. The Westpark also has sports and playgrounds, barbecue facilities, a restaurant and two beautiful beer gardens.

The variety offered by Westpark makes it the most visited municipal park in Munich. Attractions are the numerous gardens, such as the rose garden, the historical garden, the garden for the blind or the East Asian ensemble.

Nymphenburg Palace Park

Nymphenburg Palace houses one of the largest works of garden art in Germany. The palace park is a listed building and is a protected landscape area. It is located in the immediate vicinity of the Botanical Gardens and covers an area of around 229 hectares. Sculpture lovers in particular are visitors of the Nymphenburg Palace Park.

Eastern Park

The Ostpark is located in the Neuperlach district and is a popular local recreation area. In the Ostpark there are many sunbathing areas as well as water areas and beautiful hills. On warm days, the approximately 3.5 hectare lake invites you to linger. There is an island in the middle of the lake. Around it there are many bays that make the lake look picturesque.

North of the lake is the Michaeligarten beer garden, which provides food and drink. There is also an ice-skating stadium and an indoor and outdoor swimming pool in the immediate vicinity, making a visit to the Ostpark worthwhile at any time of year.

Bavaria Park

Even King Ludwig I. liked to go for a walk in the Bavaria Park. It is located in the west, adjacent to the Theresienwiese, directly behind the Bavaria statue. The park is surrounded by old oak trees – the meadow is perfect for playing football. The Bavaria Park is a popular place for joggers. A special highlight are the old stone sculptures, which give the park something magical. After a nice walk or sportive activities the adjacent Bavarian-rustic tavern invites you to eat and drink.

Old Botanical Garden

The old botanical garden is located on Lebachplatz. It is a popular place to visit, as it is centrally located but there is no noise in the park. The park has sunbathing areas where visitors can sit down with a blanket and numerous benches where walkers can rest. The Neptune Fountain provides a cool breeze. In the old botanical garden there is a nice café and for the children there is a large playground where they can romp and play.