Munich has a lot to offer for wellness and relaxation – in unique cellar vaults to a view over Munich from a roof terrace. Depending on your preferences, you can choose between classical treatments or spiritual methods. Those who love exotic treatments will quickly find a perfect stay for beauty and wellness in munich. Many wellness oases are centrally located and easy to reach. After a strenuous day, trained staff will ensure that everyone can enjoy their individual time without stress.

Munich offers a comprehensive range of facilities for every taste. The individual preferences of the guests are gladly fulfilled and so nothing stands in the way of a feel-good treatment. Whether spontaneous trips, short treatments or day spas, there is something for every taste in the metropolis. Many possibilities are offered by hotels.

Wellness oases in munich’s luxury hotels

The Charles Hotel is a five-star hotel with one of the largest pools in Munich. There, they offer a range of spa treatments from classic treatments to Asian or Hawaiian massages. Luxury is paired with a wonderfully rounded pampering programme.

The “Blue Spa” of the Bayerischer Hof is located above the rooftops of Munich. Not only the view is unique. Body and soul can relax here on 4 floors. A glass roof above the pool allows outdoor swimming in fine weather. The sauna offers various infusions and on the sun terrace the view over the city leaves nothing to be desired.

Kempenski “The Spa Hotel” in the Four Seasons offers a European flair between steam bath, whirlpool and luxurious treatments. Therapists here take professional care of the guests’ needs in a quiet and relaxed environment. Before starting a treatment, the body type is first determined in order to then be able to tailor treatments such as HydraFacial® to the guest.

Professional Day Spa in beauty studios

For people who love natural cosmetics, the Organic Luxury Beauty Shop and Day Spa is highly recommended. Everyone can escape the hustle of everyday life here in a completely natural way. Modern, natural beauty is created here with a caring and pampering beauty programme.

At “FABIEN K” beauty, care and hair are the focus of a coordinated lifestyle offer. Part of the house’s claim is that guests are pampered with Aveda products and taken on a special sensory journey. An experience of a very special kind.

The “Just Pure Day Spa” follows purely anthroposophical traces. There, body and soul are brought into harmony. Here, guests experience a pampering programme that is completely attuned to the phases of the moon.

In addition to a range of cosmetic and medical treatments, Ovid Medical and Beauty Care also offers medical massages and physiotherapy. Selected products that are always in line with the latest scientific findings and highly effective therapy methods are the hallmarks of this studio. The premises were designed according to the Feng Shui principle in close cooperation with a dermatological practice. There the guests experience that the human being is always the centre of attention.