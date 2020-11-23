There are countless wellness oases, wellness temples and saunas in the greater Munich area. In addition to the usual standard offers, wellness lovers will also find the extraordinary and special in the cosmopolitan city with a heart. Here is a small selection.

Premium float Schwabing

Those who want to experience weightlessness do not have to go into space. At the English Garden you can relax weightlessly in floating pools or floating tanks. Anyone who has ever been to the Dead Sea knows the feeling. Deep relaxation can occur in absolute silence, meditative music or with a view of the starry sky.

The exclusive Floating Center offers an all-round carefree package with a private spa atmosphere, towels, care products and state-of-the-art hygiene technology. Experience and gift packages can be booked.

The Blue Spa at Bayerischer Hof on the Promenadeplatz

Directly behind the Frauenkirche – it could hardly be more central. If you do your laps in the pool, you will be rewarded with a fantastic view over the rooftops of Munich. Pure luxury on 1,300 square metres over four floors. A wellness refuge is a world of its own. Next to the pool – in summer under the open sky – there is a fitness room (with personal trainer on request).

The range of saunas on offer is diverse: bio sauna with colour therapy, Finnish sauna with infusions, aromatic steam bath and much more. Classic massages, Ayurveda and Yoga are also on offer.

After training or relaxation it is worth going to the Blue Spa Bar and Lounge. In keeping with the wellness idea, light and fresh dishes from the spa kitchen and stimulating drinks are available here. In summer, a barbecue is offered on the large terrace, in winter the Polar Bar is located there. An incomparable wellness temple in the middle of Munich.

The Aiyasha Spa

Also in the centre, next to the “Franciscan”, is the exotic Aiyasha Spa. A different world opens its eyes: dark woods, Buddha statues and scented lamps. The philosophy of Aiyasha goes beyond that of a pure wellness area. It is a medical spa with a combination of beauty, dermatology and wellness services, such as Detox Spa, HydraFacial®, Body Contouring, high-tech therapies and medical spa treatments.

A professional team of doctors, massages and cosmetics ensures that the visitor is in good and qualified hands. Thai and Shiatsu massages as well as Yoga contribute to relaxation. Those who love exclusivity and Asian ambience will feel at home here.

The Emotion Spa at La Méridien in the centre of Munich

The Emotion Spa at La Méridien is located at Munich Central Station. This elegant spa has a lot to offer: swimming pool, fitness room, sauna and steam bath. Whether it’s a day spa card or adventure packages, you won’t be bored here. Back, neck and shoulder massages, Aroma Experience massages, hot stone massages or sports massages can be booked.

Almbad Tannermühl

Near Lake Tegernsee, at the foot of the Wendelstein mountain, lies the community of Bayerischzell with the rustic Tannermühl alpine spa. Its location on a gorge with an eight-metre high waterfall is impressive.

Tannermühl, which is almost 1,000 years old, has a unique flair with an old-wood Stadl sauna, two outdoor baths in front of the waterfall, a grotto shower bath, a plunge pool by the waterfall and a relaxation room with a fireplace.

Those who wish can have a massage on a rustic workbench. Here, visitors are practically among themselves, as the Tannenmühl can accommodate a maximum of 18 visitors – a gem in the middle of one of the most beautiful landscapes in Bavaria.

The Tegernsee Spa with a view of the lake

Something very special is the 2,400 sqm spa area. A Finnish sauna, a steam bath, a forest sauna, a bio-aroma sauna, a panoramic sauna with a fantastic view over the lake and the valley, two sun decks, a fireplace lounge, one outdoor and one indoor pool each, a fitness lounge and treatment rooms with pampering packages invite you to relax. Mountains and lake – what more do you want?