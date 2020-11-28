The Munich district of Neuhausen-Nymphenburg covers an area of 1288 hectares. It has a population of 94,257, of whom 10,842 are children under 15 and 15,474 are senior citizens. Neuhausen was founded in 1170, Nymphenburg in 1675 and was incorporated into Munich in 1890. Gern and Nymphenburg were added in 1899. The district has a green area of about 326 hectares. In the Neuhausen-Nymphenburg district, parents can look forward to 792 crèche places and 2162 kindergarten places. There are 21 schools in which the children of the district are taught.

A paradise for all generations

The district of Neuhausen-Nymphenburg is particularly famous for its colourful mix of old and young. Here you will not only find the beautiful castle with its parks, but also a family-friendly atmosphere, a wide range of facilities for the elderly and sports and leisure activities. In this district everything is united and the togetherness between young people and seniors is warm and familiar

If older people are asked why they live in Neuhausen-Nymphenburg, they tell enthusiastically about the leisure activities. They attend dance courses, language courses and computer courses. All these possibilities keep them fit and let them move with the times.

The district is not a homogeneous district. Its history and the mentality of its people make it a colourful district. This complexity was already apparent in the past. In the 17th century, Nymphenburg was the centre of the monarchy in Bavaria. At that time, Neuhausen was the workers’ quarter. Over time and through the merger, a mixed district was created which still benefits from its facets today.

When families are asked what they like about their district, they agree that there is a good range of facilities to meet their needs – sufficient playgrounds for children in the immediate vicinity, numerous care and play facilities and the opportunity for older people from the neighbourhood to take on the role of grandparents for all the neighbourhood children.

What residents particularly like about their district

The Nymphenburgers love their district and are sure that they have the most beautiful sunsets to marvel at – right by the canal. The Künstlerhof in Neuhausen-Nymphenburg is particularly popular. This is where neighbours meet to exchange ideas. It is an inviting farm. For the residents here, the focus is on the many things they have in common that make them a community.

This is where the neighbourhood is lived, people live together and not every one for himself. For example when the Neuhausen District Week is organised everyone can participate. It is also common practice for neighbours to help each other. Everyone has his or her own talents, one is good at craftsmanship, the other is technically gifted. This is how it comes about that people can help each other because of the diversity of talents.

The district offers a good range of activities for everyone. There are courses, events and activities. Sports enthusiasts can join one of the many clubs for Thai Chi or expressive dance, for example. For culture enthusiasts there are theatres like the Blutenburg Theatre with exciting crime thriller performances. Language courses, cooking courses or computer courses are offered at the adult education centre. Thus there is a wide range of employment opportunities for every age group and every interest.