The Top 10 Munich Sights

Munich is famous for the Oktoberfest, but is there more? Munich Sights are unlike the Oktoberfest open all-year-round accessible, and not, like the Oktoberfest, inaccessible at all this year. These 10 Munich sights are open the whole year and accessible. Read what you can do on a sightseeing trip through Munich this year and what Covid-meassures you have to watch out for in these Munich Sights.

How to have a safe Sightseeing Trip in Munich

Here we show you a list of the 10 best sights in Munich. These Munich sights are in part all world famous and heavily frequented the all year long. In order that, you know how to behave in and around these Munich sights, we will inform you about the Covid safety measures. Because, not every sightseeing trip through Munich can be as safe as a ride on the most beautiful bike routes around Munich.

If you plan a visit in Munich or to some of these Munich sights, you should first get informed about the Covid measures in Munich. For the Munich sights we name here we will summarize the most important safety measures.

1. Marienplatz

Marienplatz is Munich’s town hall square, and world famous for the beautiful town hall, and the carillon of Schäftlers in the main bell tower of the town hall. The carillon is playing every day on 11 and 12 o’clock and lets the red-squirted Schäftler, as well as two jousting knights circle around the bell tower top. This Munich sight is so famous that every day there are thousands of tourists marveling at the sight.

On Marienplatz there are no special Covid related safety measures in place. If the square is full though, you are advised to wear a mask.

2. Frauenkirche

Frauenkirche is another one of Munich’s sight that made the city famous. The onion-domes of the church draw thousands of tourists to this Munich sight every year. Inside they will stand and the famous devil’s footprint.

The Frauenkirche in Munich is considered a popular tourist attraction.

For services the 3G-Rule (Entry only for vaccinated, recovered or tested; in German: Genesene, Geimpfte und Getestete) wouldn’t apply, but as a tourist sight for visits and tours this rule applies.

3. Castle Nymphenburg

Caste Nymphenburg doesn’t only house a museum inside of the castle, but is also surrounded by a huge, beautiful, and wild-kept park. The park and the castle are two Munich sights where the visitor will feel like travelling back in time. The park is also the perfect place and a good tip for your date in Munich (Corona Edition).

While visiting the museum in this Munich sight the 3G-rule applies, as well as a sign-in-duty.

4. Deutsches Museum (German Museum)

Deutsches Museum is the biggest natural science museum in the whole world! With countless exhibitions and sections for different themes it is not hard to spend many hours, if not even days, in this Munich sight.

The 3G-rule also applies for the museum, as well as the sign-in-duty, and mask obligation.

5. Englischer Garten

No sightseeing trip through Munich can miss out on the English Garden. The biggest inner-city park in Europe offers a variety of sights, might it be naked sunbathing on Monopteros field, or a cold beer at Chinese tower, there’s something for everybody. A Sunday stroll through the English garden is one of the most favorite uses of Munich’s inhabitants for this famous Munich sight.

A walk through the English park in Munich is worthwhile at any time of the year.

Because the park is outdoors, no covid measures apply.

6. Olympiapark

Another park that needs to be visited, not only the impressive stadium, but also the abandoned subway station can be called Munich sights. Of course, the close-by Olympia village also calls for a visit. During the summer, Olympiapark becomes one of the venues of one of the many open-air cinemas in Munich.

In Olympiapark it is not necessary to wear a mask, except if you plan on entering some of the buildings (the swimming pool for example), there the 3G-rule and sign-in-obligations apply.

7. Zoo Hellabrunn

One more famous Munich sight: The Zo Hellabrunn. It’s the perfect place for an afternoon stroll with the family. The Zoo Hellabrunn is certainly a Munich sight, and draws thousands of visitors every year accordingly.

To get into the Zoo you need to be vaccinated, recovered or negatively tested (3G-rule), you also need to register via App and wear a mask inside of the buildings.

8. Pinakotheken

The three Munich Pinakotheken , the old, the new, and the modern are world-famous Munich sights. Each one is specialized in their own field of arts and culture, and they offer the visitor and unforgettable and unrepeatable museum experience. If you want to visit all of these Munich sights, you will have to plan at least half a day per Pinakothek to get a complete grasp of the experience.

In all three Pinakotheken the 3G-rule applies, as well as the sign-in and mask obligation.

9. Allianz Arena

A very impressive Munich sight and landmark is the Allianz Arena already from the outside. The famous lighting can, in clear nights, be seen from the top of the Austrian alps. Guided tours through the interior of the stadium are also possible and offer the complete FC Bayern experience. You walk through the locker rooms of the stars, to the ranks for the spectators, to the museum of the club. Allianz Arena is situated a bit outside of the city, but can easily be reached with the U6 to Fröttmaning.

The Allianz Arena regularly shines in many colors – including those of the rainbow.

The tours inside of the stadium also require you to follow the 3G-rule and the mask obligation.

10. Viktualienmarkt

Viktualienmarkt is the Munich sight that carries the highest use-value for Munich’s inhabitants. Every day except Sundays you can buy fresh fruits and vegetables and much more there. In the middle of Viktualienmarkt you will find a heavily frequented beer-garden which serves the beer of all Munich breweries in turns.

You are asked to keep your distant and wear a mask. You can also get informed about the specifics of the hygiene-concept of the market-halls Munich in the internet.