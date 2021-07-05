Who actually wants to stay inside in this weather? No one is the simple answer. With the temperatures this year, the best decision is to go to the outdoor pool as soon and as long as possible. There are quite a few of them in Munich. We’ll show you the 10 best outdoor pools in Munich. In doing so, we’ll highlight five public outdoor pools operated by Munich’s public utility company (SWM) and five “natural outdoor pools” on the Isar River or bathing lakes in Munich’s surrounding area.

General Covid Measures in all SWM outdoor pools in Munich

The outdoor pools in Munich are open and welcome guests, but there are some minor restrictions in contrast to the last years. Since May 30, you no longer have to present a test to be admitted to the pool. However, you still need to book an appointment in advance. Follow the distance rules on the premises, as well as the FFP-2 mask requirement.

To book an appointment go to the website of the SWM. There you can book even on the same day and you don’t have to do it long in advance. All outdoor pools except Georgschweigebad are open.

1. Our personal favorit: Ungererbad

In the middle of Schwabing, Ungererbad is only 10 minutes away from both Leopoldstraße and the English Garden. We are particularly fond of the Bad, as it is a classic piece of Munich and deeply rooted in the neighborhood. Students, pupils and of course the Schwabinger Schickeria meet here. The Ungererbad is not only perfect for swimming, but also for chilling out or sipping a beer. You find it at the address Traubestraße 3. The outdoor pool is best reached with the U3 or U6 from the Nordfriedhof stop.

2. Boring or a classic? The Isar between Wittelsbach and Reichenbachbrücke

Admittedly, this is not really an open-air swimming pool, and actually not a bath at all. Because if you go swimming here in the Isar, you can easily trigger a fire brigade rescue operation. The Isar is quite rapid here, which it is everywhere, after all, the name comes from the Latin “Isaria” the rapid. However, outdoor pools are not just about swimming, hanging out is just as much a part of summer recreation. What is actually especially enjoyable at this part of the Isar, letting your legs dangle (in the water), is the order of the day here. Small tip: The kiosk at Reichenbachbrücke offers a huge selection of Munich Craft Beer!

3. Author’s pick: Westbad

I have many good memories of the Westbad and I will most certainly not share all my sins of youth associated with the Westbad here. Important for the reader to know is that the Westbad is one of the largest outdoor pools in Munich. It has a soccer field, beach volleyball courts and a 64 meter water slide. It also includes an indoor pool, which reopens in mid-September.

The Westbad is located at the outer end of Laim on Agnes Bernauer Straße, or, if you really want to be precise with geography, in Pasing-Obermenzing *pfh*, and is wonderfully accessible by streetcar 19. The stop Westbad is also served by bus 57.

4. Natural bathing fun in nature pool Maria-Einsiedel

Swimming like in the Isar! In Maria Einsiedel, you are actually swimming in the Isar, because the bath is completely irrigated from the water of the river. Accordingly, it is also free of chlorine and all other chemical substances. A paddling pool for children, one of the oldest nudist areas for women and families and a beer garden as well as a kiosk make the natural bath Maria-Einsiedel the most beautiful (natural) bath in Munich.

The bath is located at Zentralländstraße 28 in Thalkirchen. It can be reached either by U3 from the Thalkirchen stop or by bus 135 from the Floßlände stop. On the other side of the Isar and the Isarkanal is the Tiergarten. Around the natural pool you will also find a beautiful wooded green area. So a perfect place for a summer family outing.

5. Schyrenbad, the oldest outdoor pool of Munich

The Schyrenbad in Untergiesing on the eastern side of the Wittelsbacherbrücke has existed since 1847. It used to be a men-only bathing establishment. In 2006, it was completely renovated. Today, thanks to its central location, it is one of the most popular baths in Munich. It has only three pools, but they are suitable for all ages and also offers a wide water slide. A chess field and a soccer field are also included in the facility.

The nearest bus station is Claude Lorrain Street, which is served by the 68 bus. The subway station, which is about 10 minutes walk from the bath, is Kolumbusplatz, which is served by the lines U1, U2, U7 and U8.

6. The beach (pool) Utting of Ammersee

Since 15.05.2020 as part of the Corona measures, the beach pool Utting is no longer a closed bath, but now (only) a beach and sunbathing area. This means that admission is no longer charged, the diving tower is closed and there will be no bathing supervision. Nevertheless, or perhaps because of this, this bathing beach in the Munich area is highly recommended. The beer garden and the kiosk on site will still be open and compliance with the distance regulations will of course be insisted on.

You can reach the beach and the lido in Utting only by regional train, but the trip is worth it without question!

7. A classic of the east: Michaeli (outdoor) pool

The 10-meter diving tower is a main attraction of the Michaeli outdoor pool, but by no means the only one. In addition, visitors of the “Michi” are offered a slide, an adventure pool, whirlpool and steam bath. In the adventure outdoor pool in Munich there is not only a water mushroom but also a current channel. The obligatory sunbathing lawn with enough shade under the trees and a soccer field as well as a basketball court are of course not to be missed.

In the east of the city in Ramersdorf, directly at the Ostpark, the Michaelibad is something like the “Westbad of the East”, since it is, like its sister pool in the west, the easternmost pool within the city limits. The Michaelibad is easily accessible by subway. The stop of the same name is served by the U5, U7, and U8 lines, and bus 199 also stops here.

8. What only now? Flaucher

Cult, quaint, classic, boring, exciting, party zone, hangout spot. – There are too many words to describe the Flaucher and there are too many people who would describe it so differently for it to be possible to describe the Flaucher well without going into its diversity. During the day, families as well as young people and seniors meet here to indulge in their respective leisure activities.

The Flaucher is also difficult to grasp or describe, because its locality and dimensions are interpreted differently by many people. Of course, the part of the Isar right next to the zoo is the Flaucher, and the part of the Isar along which the Flauchersteg runs. It is probably easiest to say that the Flaucher goes from the Brudermühlbrücke to the Marienklausenbrücke. As the crow flies, that’s about a distance of 2.5 kilometers.

The beach on the Isar is mainly stony and there are many places that are wonderful for children to splash and play, as well as some places where various youth cultures celebrate their parties at night. The Thalkirchner Brücke is a popular meeting place for the punks of the area and under the Flauchersteg constantly birthday parties take place.

9. Sports and leisure: Dantebad

Sporty children and teenagers from Munich will know Dantebad or Dante Stadium. It is the place where the Munich championships of the Bundesjugendspiele are held. It is also the home of the famous football club “Munich Cowboys”. But enough about the stadium, let’s talk about the bath. The Dantebad is also the venue for various sports competitions, as it houses a stadium pool with spectator stands.

What makes the Dantebad really special and unique is that it is the only winter outdoor pool in Munich. Of course, there is also an indoor pool, but in winter you don’t have to miss out on the outdoor fun here. There is is a heated pool. There are a total of five pools and a small water slide. This makes the Dantebad one of the largest outdoor pools in Munich.

10. The Munich three lakes plateau

Feldmochinger See, Fasaneriesee and Lerchenauer See are located in Feldmoching-Hasenbergl. They are each no more than twenty minutes away from each other by bike. Together they form the Munich Three Lakes Plateau, which was created back in the 1930s from former gravel pits. All three lakes are flooded by groundwater and therefore have excellent water quality. At all three lakes you will also find DLRG stations for water rescue and first aid.

Lake Feldmoching

The westernmost of the three lakes is Feldmochinger See. At the southern end of the lake you will find a large nudist area and a fenced biotope. On the western shore there is a volleyball court, a sports facility and a kiosk with beer benches and a designated barbecue area. To the east is the family area and to the north is a wheelchair accessible jetty.

The suburban train station Feldmoching is within walking distance of the lake.

Lake Fasanerie

With its shallow shore, the Fasaneriesee is perfectly suitable for non-swimmers. The usual leisure facilities for sports, families and fun also await you here. Volleyball courts, table tennis tables and soccer goals, as well as a beer garden can be found at the lake. Dogs are not allowed in the swimming area, but there is a specially designated dog run.

The suburban train station Feldmoching is only a few minutes walk away.

Lake Lerchenau

Despite an urban backdrop in front of high-rise buildings, a very quiet place to relax not far from the center. The Lerchenauer See is less suitable for non-swimmers, as it gets deep quite quickly near the shore, and offers fewer facilities for families and sports enthusiasts. A barbecue area is nevertheless available.

The lake can be reached either on foot from the S-Bahn Fasanerie or by bus 60 from the Schlüsselstraße station.

Don’t swim here!!

The very first thing to look for is signage around bodies of water. In many places in Munich it is allowed to go swimming and in many it is not. Of course, you don’t have to worry about this in outdoor pools. But especially with the appointment constraints in the outdoor pools in Munich, they are quickly overcrowded. Nevertheless, do not simply go to the nearest body of water! Especially not the Isar! No matter where along the Isar, swimming is either severely discouraged or strictly forbidden. In the English Garden in the Isar Channel people die every year, but also the river (no matter how calm it seems and no matter where) can be life-threatening!

We hope you enjoy swimming and feel free to tell us which outdoor pool is your favorite this season!