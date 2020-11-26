Munich and the surrounding area also have a lot to offer in winter. The city itself attracts visitors with events, Christmas markets and ice and fun sport centres. In the surrounding area you can go hiking, enjoy nature and go skiing. Furthermore, Munich is only about a 2-hour drive from the Austrian winter sports centres Kitzbühel and Innsbruck.

After a sporty day in the open air, the numerous wellness oases will entice you to relax. A small selection of the spas and saunas including their cosmetic beauty offers in Munich and its surroundings is presented here.

Wellness in a noble ambience: 1001 nights and art nouveau bathing temple

Right in the centre, near the Sendlingertor, is the Mathilden Oriental Spa and Hamam. A flair like in 1001 nights awaits the visitors. During the pampering programme, visitors feel like a sultan or Cleopatra herself. The Hamam is suitable for all ages, even pregnant women. Guests are pampered with massages on a hot navel stone. The Rasul offers aromatic steam baths with full-body healing earth treatments. Here the guest experiences the Orient with all its scents and pleasures.

Right next to the Muffathalle is the Müllersche Volksbad. This art nouveau jewel is certainly one of the most beautiful bath houses in Europe. Once in the bathing temple, one feels transported to the time around the turn of the century. As in the old days, the pool in the small swimming hall is reserved for ladies on Tuesdays. A highlight is the Roman-Irish sweat bath. Here the body warms up slowly in different heat levels. Furthermore, the public bath offers a steam room with cascade fountain, a Finnish sauna, a large swimming hall with a 31-metre pool, tub and shower bath, massages and aqua courses.

At the gates of Munich

Southeast of Munich in Ottobrunn lies the Phoenix-Bad with sauna and wellness area. Ten saunas with different infusion ceremonies provide variety. There is also the brine world with a salt sauna and a brine pool and a natural stone steam bath. The Day Spa entices with wellness treatments and massages. The leisure pool also has plenty on offer for families. Adventure pool, swimmer pool, non-swimmer pool, two giant slides, heated outdoor pool and diving tower pool. And not a matter of course for Munich: free parking right outside the door.

East of Munich, behind the airport, the small town of Erding boasts the world’s largest thermal spa Erding. Superlatives are the South Sea feeling under palm trees with cocktails, more than 30 themed saunas and steam baths, over 300 beauty and wellness offers, 27 slides with different levels of difficulty and a wave pool. For the fifth season in Munich, there is a special “Wiesn” wellness programme with infusions of Oktoberfest hits. And here too, there are free parking spaces in front of the door.

Lakes and mountains around Munich

In Prien am Chiemsee the Prienavera is located directly on the lakeside with a view of Herrenchiemsee Castle and the mountains. The adventure pool with its stream canal and outdoor pool offers exercise. Guests can enjoy pure relaxation in the sauna area with King Ludwig salt room, kelosauna and Finnish sauna. Those who feel like a massage will find a wide range of offers here.

The Montemare in and around Lake Tegernsee impresses with the sauna ship “Imingard” at the jetty of the lakeside sauna. Here you will find a wide range of sauna and wellness facilities in an attractive location, only about 1 hour from Munich.

In the direction of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the Kristall trimini thermal spa is idyllically situated on Lake Kochelsee with a fantastic panoramic view of the Bavarian Alps. The sauna landscape has such euphonious names as Kristall-Sauna, Birch-Sauna and Zirben-Sauna. The lift and the stairs to the lake for cooling down on or in the lake are special. There is also a steam bath and a massage and beauty farm.

Approx. 1 hour west of Munich is the award-winning thermal spa in Bad Wörishofen. The South Sea thermal spa paradise is characterised by a health pool, a vitality trail, herbal and steam baths, a salt barn, a comprehensive health and action programme as well as fifteen themed sauna and wellness attractions.