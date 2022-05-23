The 5 best Döner places in Munich

After Pizza Döner is Germany’s favorite street food. Even though the origins of Döner aren’t German at all, nevertheless the Döner we know, and love today is of course something very German. In Munich, you can find countless Döner places that offer great food. This list will show you where you can find the absolute best Döners in Munich and where it will even taste like Berlin.

Finding Munich’s best Döner is the proverbial search for the needle in the haystack

When it’s about food and therefore taste, it is always difficult to find the best of something. Subjectivity always plays the biggest role. Searching for the best Döner in town, there’s another problem: Döner in Munich has a visibility issue. With a simple Google search for “Döner Munich,” you’ll find upwards of a hundred results. A hundred Döner places in Munich? Impossible!

Of course, there are more Döner places in Munich, but most of them can’t be found through simple internet queries. Therefore, the best way to find your new favorite Döner in Munich is to go out and try them yourself. This article will give you some suggestions on which places could be candidates on your list. At the same time, we strongly advise you to take a stroll through the neighborhood and look for the unfindable secret tip!

The “the best Westend Döner”

Presumptuous name? Not at all! “Best Westend Döner” is certainly the best Döner that you’ll find in the Westend. Original Westendees would probably tell you that it is even the best Döner in Munich, but likely, that estimation comes more from a feeling of local patriotism than culinary expertise.

Why is the “best Westend Döner” one of the best Döners in Munich? And why is it so far up on the list of best Döners in Munich? Well, admittedly the local patriotism of the author might have something to do with it. But the amazing sauce, the freshly baked bread, and all agreeing judgment of internet ratings, which is always around 4.7 to 5 stars, play a vital role as well.

Adrdess: Trappentreustraße 17, 80339

Dizza Döner next to Aindorferstraße

Again, the opinion of the author? Yes, okay granted I love that place! That is because I went there almost every day to get my lunch when I was still going to school. At the same time, neither the sauce, of which the peanut and the hot sauce are highly recommended nor the freshly baked bread dispute the quality of the Döner. The internet ratings agree with me as well.

For people that live in Laim this Döner, one of the best in Munich, is a must-know. Dizza Dönner definitely falls into the category of “around the corner Döner” that you will only find if you live in the area.

Address: Fürstenrieder Str. 92, 80686

Verdi Supermarkt in the main station quarter

The simplicity of the place could deter some and attract others. Whoever is looking for lit menus with pictures of the food overhead the counter will be bitterly disappointed. There are three paper signs on which you can read the three options and prices. The store has probably a similar purpose as a bakery next to an Edeka: Food on hand while shopping for groceries.

The choice of food is not huge at all, but the meat is all the more tasty. We highly recommend the Döner plate. Even though the Döner in bread can hold its ground among its rivals, the bread itself is nothing too special. Therefore, just leave it out and taste the plate.

Address: Landwehrstraße 46, 80336

Alpenimbiss – Can you get around it?

Can you get around Alpenimbiss? Is it currently after twelve pm, are you stumbling out of a club in Glockenbachviertel, and are you craving some food? Well, no, you can’t get around Alpenimbiss. To say this upfront, this Döner is not very good if you look at it soberly, but there are not many sober people eating in Alpenimbiss.

Alpenimbiss is the go-to Döner for all night owls in the city center. It’s almost never closed, situated directly on Sendlinger Tor next to Munich’s “party-mile” in Müllerstraße. Because of that, Alpenimbiss makes it on almost every “best Döner in Munich” list, even though it doesn’t have the greatest taste, it just belongs to the heart and soul of the city.

Address: Thalkirchner Str. 2, 80337

Kebap Haus – Something in the east of the city for a change

Who’s reading this blog with eyes open will have noticed that sometimes the east of the city is falling a bit short in some of the articles. That is more due to the fact that we don’t know the east as well as we know the west and less due to the fact that the east has nothing to offer. What Untergiesing definitely has to offer is an array of good Döner places. As an example we have chosen Kebap Haus.

Here not only do the omnivores and meat-eaters get their fair share, but the place also has a great selection of vegetarian Döners. Still, the best way to find good Döner places in the area is to take a stroll through the neighborhood and taste the selection.

Address: Adresse: Pilgersheimer Str. 42, 81543

More great food in Munich

