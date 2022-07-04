Here’s the best Ice cream in Munich: The city’s Ice cream shops

The summer has arrived in Munich and as promised we will give our attention to activities well suited for summer, and what would be better suited for summer than eating ice cream? Naked in the English garden, high on top of the monopteros, a beer at the Chinese tower, are all typical for Munich’s summer, but we always prefer an iced coffee at Rialto. There are so many good ice cream parlors in Munich that choosing the best ice cream will be quite a feat. Nevertheless, we will try and yes, of course, there’s more than only the crazy ice cream creator.

Finding the best ice cream in Munich is not easy

At times of the Spider Murphy Gang the options were probably a little bit more limited than today. Today, there are so many good ice cream parlors that finding the best ones will be hard. The good news is that there’s something in it for everyone. Vegan variants and eccentric kinds are nothing unusual. But you can do more than only eat ice cream in Munich’s summer. You could, for example, go to one of the best spots along Isar, take a hike around Munich, visit one of the best outdoor pools in Munich or do a bicycle tour to a lake around the city.

The crazy ice cream creator

He is something like a legend in Munich: The crazy ice cream creator. Of course, inspired by Alice in wonderland the chef, the crazy ice cream creator, his given name is Matthias Münz, is portraying the mad hatter and is actually creating the craziest kinds of ice cream. To do that he is wearing a tall top hat and crazy clothes. That though is not the only thing that make him seem crazy.

Icecream – a pleasure for the young and the old

The eccentricity is in the ice cream sorts. There’s really every taste of ice cream that you can imagine. From white-sausage, or all sorts of cheeses, to alcoholic beverages like Augustiner beer for example. He also offers some normal tastes, but for normal ice cream you could also somewhere else, right? If you aren’t sure which kind you want, you can taste one spoon of one ice cream kind for free and decide after. It’s important to note though that creativity of the crazy ice cream creator has its price.

Address: Amalienstraße 77, 80799, Website

Punto Gelato

Classic Italian flair, tremendous ice cream, free samples, and right in the heart of the Westend. Punto Gelato is the perfect place to eat ice cream in the neighborhood of Westend. You can sit down in the close by Bavariapark, or you can enjoy the icy snack right in front of the ice cream parlor. Punto Gelato also offers some eccentric ice cream variants. These are changing every day. According to the owners they have 80 different kinds, and they offer 12 different kinds each day.

Address: Schwanthalerstraße 131, 80339

Eiscafé Venezia

In Haidhausen, directly behind Ostbahnhof, on Pariser Platz is the Café Venezia located. The location is perfect, the square is calm and an extraordinarily good place for ice cream in the summer. Café Venezia is the best possible choice to turn the square into the town square of a little Italian village, right in the heart of Munich. The ice cream is not only affordable but also extremely good. A total endorsement from our side.

Eiscafé Venezia has another shop at Rotkreuzplatz, where the ice cream and the surroundings as well are perfectly suited for an afternoon ice cream in the sun.

Address: Rotkreuzpl. 8, 80634, Website

Address: Pariser Pl. 29, 81667, Website

The Eismeer

Eismeer is German and means ice sea. The ice parlor is located in the middle of the neighborhood of Glockenbachviertel, open until midnight, and is one of the ice parlors in Munich that make their one ice cream which guarantees the unique taste of the ice cream. This ice parlor in Munich can look back on a long tradition. Since 2009 delicious ice cream is being made here. From that time there’s been a great selection of classics and eccentric sorts of ice cream.

Address: Pestalozzistraße 21, 80469, Website

Detterbeck

On Laimer Anger there’s a small ice cream parlor that has been there for years as well. Actually, for quite a lot of years now. From the year 1958, the bakery has been a family business and creating delicious pastry, and of course, selling ice cream. Naturally, in other ice cream parlors in Munich you are being offered a greater selection of different flavors. But this ambience you won’t find anywhere else. Surely, this place has been renovated, but probably neither in this decade and maybe not even millennium.

Perfectly located you can sit right on Laimer Anger and look at the old guest house “Zur Rennbahn”, or the expensive villa. We took a closer look at the history of Laim in another article, where you can learn more about these historic places.

Address: Agnes-Bernauer-Straße 89, 80687, Website

True & 12

Organic is the main focus of this place. Just as is quality. At True & 12 you’ll get, surprise, 12 different sorts of ice cream. Even though it might not be many, the taste of each is even better. There are no very eccentric sorts on the menu, except one: Pizza ice cream. Yes, you heard correctly, ice cream tasting like pizza. You should definitely try this one.

Address: Rosenheimer Straße 14, 81669, Website

Did we talk about IceDate in our article on the best vegan restaurants in Munich? Why don’t check it out? IceDate practices veganism out of true convictions, just as the transportation is organized with bicycles out of convictions of environmental protection. For vegan people, just as for everybody else, it is worth trying out IceDate. With a date or without doesn’t matter, the ice cream is always great.

Address: Amalienstraße 91, 80799, Website